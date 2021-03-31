Local partners open restaurant in Mahoney State Park’s Lodge

ASHLAND – Two local women have taken over operation of the restaurant located at Mahoney State Park.

Amberly Rist and Jeannette Anndannandus of Ashland are opening The View at Mahoney on Thursday.

Rist had been working as general manager for the previous vendor, Caddy’s Parkside Grill, for three years. When the owner made the decisions to close last November, Rist decided she wanted to take over the operation. She called on Anndannandus, whom she has known for 15 years, and they put together a plan.

“We’re extremely stoked,” she said.

Officials at Mahoney State Park are also excited about the new vendor.

“We’re excited to open The View, welcoming guests back with a great dining experience at Mahoney State Park,” said Jake Rodiek, superintendent of the park. “The restaurant offers a stellar view of the Platte River and will be a great place for a night out, family get-togethers and overnight park guests alike.”