Local holiday diaper drive underway

WAHOO – The Makovicka Sylliaasen Physical Therapy clinics in Wahoo and Yutan are collecting diapers for the holidays as part of the Makovicka Cares! Program.

All size diapers are needed, but size 4, 5, and 6 are needed the most. Diapers may be dropped off at the clinic between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Wahoo clinic is located at 559 W. 15th Street, and the Yutan clinic is located at 109 Vine Street (Yutan hours are 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday and Thursday).

The diapers are being donated to the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders County. Community Action Partnership has 17 programs that address the causes of poverty and help individuals with financial and family well-being, homelessness prevention and more.

Makovicka Sylliaasen Physical Therapy invites the community to participate in the drive with donations of diapers and/or cash.