John Michael Montgomery to headline Cattlemen’s Ball

WEEPING WATER – Country music star John Michael Montgomery will headline the 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska, a charity whose mission is to raise money for cancer research through an annual fundraiser.

The announcement was made Monday.

The event will take place at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4.

Montgomery – who has received two Grammy nominations; won four Billboard Music Awards including “Top Country Artist” and “Top Male Artist,” four Academy of Country Music Awards and three Country Music Association Awards; sold more than 16 million albums; and earned 15 No. 1 singles – will perform on Saturday evening.

Cattlemen’s Ball attendees can look forward to hearing Montgomery’s top hits such as: “I Swear,” “Life’s a Dance,” “Be My Baby Tonight,” “I Can Love You Like That,” and the classic country singalong, “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident).”