Hydration Team brightens up Bluejay sidelines

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood football team enjoyed many milestones this year. They held opponents to 177 yards a game, a school record. The seniors earned 39 wins, another school record, along with four district titles and four trips to the quarterfinals of the State Football Playoffs.

But one of the best milestones reached was the fact that they allowed girls to work on the sidelines as student managers.

A five-girl crew dubbed the “Hydration Team” provided much-needed water to the players throughout the regular season and the playoffs.

Olivia Thompson, Macy Flynn, Kate Kasuske, Grace Moon and Ruby Kleber raced along the sidelines wielding green plastic water bottles to quench the thirst of the Bluejays on the sidelines and in timeout huddles.

Head Football Coach Ryan Thompson said his daughter, Olivia, had asked repeatedly over the years to join the group of elementary boys who serve as student managers for the team.

“I wanted to be a water girl,” Olivia said.

When Olivia saw some high school girls from Columbus Lakeview help Ashland-Greenwood’s athletic trainer, Danielle Kleber, during the first game of the season, she could no longer be denied.

“I finally gave in and said she could come over and give it a try,” Coach Thompson said.

Olivia’s first time out as a water girl came during the Concordia game on Sept. 23. Soon, she had several friends helping out.

“By halftime there were five and they keep coming back so I think they are having a great time,” Coach Thompson said.

Friends for many years, Olivia, Macy and Kate had been coming to football games for the past few seasons, sitting side-by-side in the stands. Grace joined the group after moving to Ashland last the summer. Ruby goes to school in Omaha, where she lives, but she met Olivia when she came to games with her mom, the school’s athletic trainer.

The “Hydration Team” was born.

“Our team benefits by having water ready for them when they come off the field or during timeouts,” Coach Thompson said.

Fueled with treats supplied by Olivia’s grandma (and Coach Thompson’s mom) the girls filled, carried and refilled water bottles for seven games, through Friday night’s quarterfinal loss to Boone Central.

They worked with the water boys as they answered to cries of “Water!” that rang out from the team and coaches between quarters and when time outs were called.

When they were not busy supplying water to the players and coaches, they were having fun on the sidelines interacting with each other and the players.

“I have seen a lot of (the players) having conversations with the girls and making sure that they feel a part of the team,” Coach Thompson said.

The players towered over the mostly fifth graders (Ruby is in fourth grade), but they weren’t intimidated. In fact, they felt respected by the players, some of whom took the time to learn their names.

“They always say thank you,” added Macy.

The Hydration Team realizes their job was an important one.

“We give them water because they need energy,” said Kate.

Coach Thompson said the Hydration Team has been a positive addition to the Bluejay sideline this year.

“I also think those girls are learning a lot and having fun along the way. It is awesome to have my daughter and her friends on our sidelines. I think it just adds to our family atmosphere that we have created as a program,” he said.