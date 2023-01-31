Husker VB coach reveals new passion for rodeo at livestock banquet

WAHOO – John Cook may just give up coaching the Husker volleyball team to pursue his new passion – rodeo.

A packed house of more than 600 people learned that Cook has become, in his words, a “professional roper” during the Saunders County Livestock Association banquet Saturday night at Starlite Event Center near Wahoo.

Cook was the guest speaker at the annual event, which drew the largest crowd in several years. He showed off pictures of his horses, Bud and Reba, his new gear (including custom-made chinks sporting a Husker “N” and the Adidas logo) and talked about the skills he still needs to learn to drive a horse trailer through Lincoln traffic.

“(This is) how I got a dang horse and I got a second horse and I got a pickup truck and I just got a horse trailer,” he told the crowd.

Cook wasn’t looking to buy a horse. But one of his staffers, Husker Volleyball Director of Operations Lindsay Peterson, had purchased a horse last year that turned out to be more than her young boys could handle. She offered it to Cook.

Cook and his wife, Wendy, had built a place in Wyoming, the state where his kids now live. They had plenty of land for horses.

“I said sure,” Cook said. “I got Bud. This has changed my world.”

Applying the same passion to his newfound sport as he does to Husker volleyball, Cook dove head first into the world of horses. He decided to learn how to rope after buying Reba, a cow horse trained in roping.

Last May, he was introduced to the head coach of the University of Nebraska Rodeo Team, a young man named Marshal Peterson who grew up in Saunders County on a horse farm between Yutan and Ashland.

Peterson invited Cook to train with his rodeo team. He soaks up technique from the college rodeo athletes, including Hallie Reeves of Weston. He told the crowd how he was blown away as he watched Reeves drive a rig with five horses into the Lancaster Event Center like it was nothing, then single-handedly unload the trailer and horses to get them ready for practice.

“I don’t have a player on my team I would even trust to even try to do that,” he said.

Cook has brought his Husker volleyball players to see the rodeo team compete to illustrate the unique sport, where your turn in the spotlight can last just a few seconds.

“You mess it up, you lose, you go home,” he said of rodeo competitors. “Think of the pressure they’re under.”

Cook’s relationship with Peterson and the rodeo team has continued to grow. He proudly wore a UNL Rodeo jacket during the banquet, and advocated for an indoor rodeo arena to new Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and Congressman Don Bacon, who were in the audience.

“We need an indoor arena on campus so I can go rope, so let’s go!” he said.

Learning to ride and rope has given Cook a new perspective on coaching. He compares his volleyball players to horses, who are spirited and full of energy. Riders have to build relationships with their horses, just as coaches do with their players.

“The lessons being taught to me are unbelievable,” he added.

He’s bringing a bit of rodeo to the volleyball team by branding leather with the Husker volleyball logo for their notebooks.

“I want our players to feel they are part of something really special here – Nebraska volleyball – almost like its branded in their heart. If we can get our team feeling that way, it will be great,” he said.

Becoming a horseman has also helped the legendary coach connect with areas outside of Lincoln and Omaha. He’s been invited to ride horses in the Sandhills and to witness cattle brandings.

The banquet also gave Cook a chance to reconnect with a special family friend who hails from Wahoo and was the reason he accepted the invitation to speak to the livestock producers and their families.

Wendy Mach, the daughter of the late Larry and Marty Mach, was assigned as a student athletic trainer with the Husker volleyball team in 2008 and traveled with the team for two years.

Since then, she’s come to know Cook as a landlord (while living with Cook’s daughter, Lauren), a friend and a mentor. She said he has not only accomplished great things in the Husker volleyball program, he’s also advanced women’s sports in the state.

“Honestly, Coach is a great representation for the state of Nebraska,” she said.

While horses and rodeo was at the forefront in his speech, Cook also talked about his coaching philosophy, which includes tapping into your “why” and developing three bones: backbone (stand up to challenges), wishbone (dream big) and funny bone (passion, joy and love for what you are doing).

Along with Cook’s well-received speech, the banquet included awards for special recognition, 4-H’ers, scholarship winners and membership achievements.

Pete McClymont, executive vice president and treasurer of the Nebraska Cattelemen, was recognized, along with Gene Kremlacek, who was honored for his service to the Saunders County Livestock Association.

Dan Kellner, president of the Saunders County Livestock Association, was honored for 35 years of membership, along with Bob Meduna, who was recognized for being a member for 50 years.