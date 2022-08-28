Hermanson honored by global nonprofit Point 27

ATLANTA, Georgia – Global nonprofit Point 27 recently honored fallen Saunders County Deputy Sheriff Jeff Hermanson, who died of a heart attack he suffered in the line of duty June 22.

To honor Hermanson, Point 27 sent gifts of Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog-tag necklaces inscribed with Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” to the Saunders County Sherriff’s Office in Wahoo for Hermanson’s partner and fellow deputies and a Keepsake Folded Flag Pendant Necklace inscribed with John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” for his wife.

In late 2018, Point 27 began honoring every fallen officer, their agencies and families. Since 2014, Point 27 has gifted more than 510,000 Shields of Strength to members of the military, more than 220,000 to law enforcement officers, and 29,000 Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces to bereaved families of fallen members of the military and law enforcement.

“Since 2018, the numbers and nature of reported line-of-duty deaths have made alarming turns. Not only have the line-of-duty deaths increased dramatically, especially last year and this year with the border crisis and the number of COVID-19 officer deaths; but the radical turn in some communities against law enforcement has magnified the need for encouraging law enforcement officers and their families, who are risking and facing so much,” said US Army (Ret.) Col.David Dodd, director of Point 27.

“In these days when so many are publicly criticizing and questioning law enforcement, we are resolutely dedicated to sharing God’s Word with them and their families to encourage them and to show appreciation for their sacrifice and service. We want them to know we value them, God loves them, and they are never alone,” Dodd said.

Dodd commanded a battalion of the first troops deployed to Afghanistan following 911. He wore a Shield of Strength inscribed with Joshua 1:9 next to his government-issued dog tags; and equipped each of the soldiers in his command with a Shield of Strength before they deployed. Dodd says he hopes the scripture on the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength encourages these deputies and the family of the fallen, who are making and have made tremendous sacrifice for their communities.

The face of the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength shows an engraved silver American flag face designed with one flag stripe of metallic blue. The design and scripture were chosen by law enforcement officers.

Dodd served 27 years and four deployments in the military. After his military retirement, he founded Point 27, in 2014, to share the scripture-inscribed dog tags that encouraged him and his troops, with members of the military and veterans.

For more information, go to https://point27.org/.