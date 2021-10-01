Groundbreaking event planned for Highway 6 development

ASHLAND – SAMRK Development will be developing 10,000 square feet of retail and dining along Highway 6. The site will situate two buildings. The larger of the two will be 8,200 square feet with Ashland Wine and Spirits utilizing 4,500 square feet of space. The smaller building has 2,100 square feet with an outdoor seating area.

The project started the week of Sept. 13, with an expected completion in Summer 2022. The overall project is a $1.3 million investment into the Ashland community.

Jessica Quady, Ashland city administrator said: “Any new business coming into Ashland is putting a significant investment into our community and relying on the citizens within the community to make their investment a success for everyone to enjoy.”

Bryan Boyce, with SAMRK Development, expresses his gratitude to the City of Ashland for help in coordination with the City of Lincoln. Highway 6 development has to navigate the City of Lincoln’s water mains that run along the roadway. Ashland has a working agreement with the City of Lincoln in the developmental process to further economic development along the Highway 6 corridor. Lincoln draws its water from the Ashland area with the Lincoln Water works building situated on Highway 6.