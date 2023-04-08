FREMONT – For anyone who is sick of the “winter blahs” and wants to learn something that will brighten their life, unique, creative mini-classes are being offered April 18-21, at Calvin Crest Camp Conference and Retreat Center just south of Fremont.

The classes should be of interest to all ages and all tastes, ranging from calligraphy to acrylic art jewelry, from rug hooking to 3D needle felting, from basket weaving to metal clay jewelry making. And if those don’t trip your trigger, you could make a birdhouse out of some old license plates, create a barn quilt that will make your neighbors a little envious or weave your own useful basket for your home.

And those are just a sampling of the classes that are being offered this year by Great Plains Creative Arts Association (GPCAA), the group that has been holding these creative arts gatherings each spring for several decades. The retreat is perfect for anyone wanting to learn a new hobby or just create something in one of the hands-on classes where experienced teachers work with each individual taking their class, regardless of the person’s skill (or lack of), so they can take their finished piece home with them.

This year’s four-day retreat is located in a beautifully wooded area on the south side of the Platte River a few miles southwest of Fremont. Individuals are welcome to stop by for a few hours and take just one or more classes in a single day, or they can come back another day or two if they see some other skills they would like to try their hand at. There are even rooms available so participants can spend a night or two so they spend less time driving and more time learning and creating.

This year’s retreat will feature a special presentation by a fellow who gives talks on homesteaders, trappers and the Civil War. Randy Dunn of rural Pender gives presentations to students in area schools, showing them such things as an actual firearm that was used in the Civil War, furs like the ones our early settlers trapped for and tools used by the people who came to the West when it was still wild.

For more information on the retreat go online to www.greatplainsart.org, on Facebook at GPCAA – Great Plains Creative Arts Association or email gpcaa36@yahoo.com.