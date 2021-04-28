Former café burned for training

Bhoja’s plans for the property include building a small strip mall, he said. As the owner of Gretna Wine and Spirits, his is working on plans for at least one of the retail spaces to be a liquor store. Details are still being worked out, he added.

At one time, Bhoja had hoped to remodel the building, but he said it was not feasible because so much work needed to be done on the structure. He salvaged the Granny’s Cafe sign, however, and plans to use it somehow in the new building.

Now that the cafe has been burned, Bhoja will have the debris cleaned up and begin work on the strip mall.

“Once we get the plans finalized, we are hoping to have the structure up by fall,” he said.

Saturday’s training opportunity gave firefighters the chance to learn in a “real life” environment to better understand the dynamics of fire and firefighting, said Fire Chief Mike Meyer.

Eighteen firefighters practiced interior firefighting techniques, advanced hose lines, command responsibility, safety officer responsibility, pump operations, water supply and accountability.

This kind of training provides more than what firefighters can learn in the classroom, the fire chief said.

“Most people that join have no experience in firefighting,” Meyer said. “They find out in the first real live burning exercise if firefighting is for them or not.”