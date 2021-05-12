Fishing, hunting on schedule for Wiese after retirement

“The hours are starting to take a toll,” Wiese said.

That is one of the reasons Wiese decided to retire now. The other is family.

“My family has dealt with my schedule for 23 years,” he said. “Now it’s time for role reversal and me supporting what they do.”

Their first grandchild was born last June and he’s only seen the baby four times because it is difficult to take time off from work to travel to Indianapolis, where his son, Ben, lives with his wife and child.

“Now this will free things up a little bit,” Wiese said.

Wiese is also hoping retirement will mean he will actually get to spend time with his brother, who is set to retire soon as well.

“It’s about him and I going fishing,” he said.

Working at Ashland-Greenwood has been all about building connections with the staff, students and even the visiting teams and officials, Wiese said.

“If I had to put a word or phrase on my time here and doing what I’ve been doing, it’s relationships,” he said.

In the 23 years Wiese has been at Ashland-Greenwood, he has seen the school district improve in all areas.