Fishing, hunting on schedule for Wiese after retirement

ASHLAND – In the 23 years Randy Wiese served as activities director and assistant principal at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools, his favorite moment was watching the Bluejay volleyball team dig deep to beat favored Waverly during the state volleyball tournament last fall.
It was the first time the school had ever won a game at the state tournament level in volleyball, and it was against a team that had just beat them a week earlier in the subdistrict final.
“The way they started believing…” he trailed off as he relived the moment in his head.
It was just one of many moments Wiese will remember as he says goodbye to the school district and a career in education.
Wiese will retire after 41 years as a teacher and administrator. He began his career as an art teacher after spending a lot of his high school career in the art room at Dennison Community Schools in Dennison, Iowa.
“The art teacher was my role model,” Wiese said.
He enjoyed the creativity art allowed him, specializing in three-dimensional art like clay and sculpture. He was endorsed in ceramics, sculpture and silver-smithing at the University of Northern Iowa, where he got his education degree.
His first teaching job was in Coon Rapids, Iowa, where he taught art for one year. Then he moved to Graettinger, Iowa to be closer to the Okoboji lake region.
“I’m an avid outdoorsman,” he said.
During his three years teaching at Graettinger Community School District, he met his future wife, Karen, who worked at Okoboji. He got a job at Tri-Center Community Schools in Neola, Iowa and after one year there, they got married, exchanging rings he made out of silver.
Wiese got a masters degree in administration at Northwest Missouri State University but wasn’t actually looking for an administrative position when the job at Ashland-Greenwood opened up in 1998. He was working for Ed Rastovski, who was then superintendent at Tri-Center and later moved to Wahoo to become superintendent at Wahoo Public Schools.
Rastovski knew Craig Pease, who was superintendent at Ashland-Greenwood at that time. Rastovski recommended Wiese for the job.
Wiese was excited to move to Nebraska to be closer to his brother in Columbus. He had big plans for the pair to go hunting and fishing.
“Then I never had time to go hunting and fishing,” Wiese said with a laugh.
That’s because an activities director/assistant principal’s hours can be very long. During the day he not only disciplines students as the assistant principal and coordinates extracurricular events as the activities director, he also attends many nighttime games and activities as a supervisor.
“The hours are starting to take a toll,” Wiese said.
That is one of the reasons Wiese decided to retire now. The other is family.
“My family has dealt with my schedule for 23 years,” he said. “Now it’s time for role reversal and me supporting what they do.”
Their first grandchild was born last June and he’s only seen the baby four times because it is difficult to take time off from work to travel to Indianapolis, where his son, Ben, lives with his wife and child.
“Now this will free things up a little bit,” Wiese said.
Wiese is also hoping retirement will mean he will actually get to spend time with his brother, who is set to retire soon as well.
“It’s about him and I going fishing,” he said.
Working at Ashland-Greenwood has been all about building connections with the staff, students and even the visiting teams and officials, Wiese said.
“If I had to put a word or phrase on my time here and doing what I’ve been doing, it’s relationships,” he said.
In the 23 years Wiese has been at Ashland-Greenwood, he has seen the school district improve in all areas.
“I really believe we’ve been on an upward trajectory in everything we do,” he said.
A lot of the credit goes to the people Wiese has worked with over the years.
“We’ve been blessed here with a good administration,” he said.
The joy of working for, and having his children attend, a school the size of Ashland-Greenwood, is that students can be involved in so many different types of activities, Wiese said. In Iowa he attended a school comparable to a larger Class B school in Nebraska, and he felt students were forced to choose only a few activities. Not like at Ashland-Greenwood.
“They can try everything, which is why I wanted my kids to go to school here,” he said.
The Wiese family moved to Ashland shortly after he got the job at Ashland-Greenwood. Like attending a small school, living in a small town had its advantages.
“Everybody knows who you are,” he said. “It’s comforting, because everybody is watching out for you.”
Wiese’s three children –
Ben, Seth and Andrea – all graduated from Ashland-Greenwood. Ben has become a doctor, while Andrea is the only one working in education. She has a degree in special education and is employed by a private company that working with autistic children. Seth works in the food industry.
Because of the relationships Wiese has built over the years, he will miss the people at Ashland-Greenwood once he retires.
“It will be extremely hard walking out of here the last day,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the things that helped Wiese decide to retire now. He contracted the virus at Christmas time last year, and got pneumonia as a result.
“It helped me realize, you know what, I’ve done my time,” he said.
Working as an administrator during the pandemic is something Wiese will not miss, he said. But he was impressed by the positive way in which the administration, staff and students buckled down and worked hard to meet the challenges.
“It galvanized the rationale of why I live in a small town,” he added.
Wiese will remain living in Ashland even after retirement. As for other plans, he hasn’t made any.
“I’m just going to see what life brings my direction,” he said.
He’d like to get more involved in another of his hobbies – photography. He plans to start an initiative where he takes one picture per day.
And of course, there will be plenty of hunting and fishing, especially with his brother. But that’s about it.
“The biggest thing is I do not want to get involved in something that defeats the purpose of spending time with family,” he said.