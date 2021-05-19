Familiarity no problem for new library director

“Anything we could do during COVID to engage the library with the public,” McVay said.

Pena left for a position at a public library in Ralston earlier this year. City officials and the library board advertised for a new director, and in the meantime McVay took on the role of interim director. She used what she’d learned from St.Clair and Pena to keep things going at the library.

As she worked as interim director, she became more and more comfortable in the position, so she applied for the permanent position.

“I was getting to know what the position was and I could see myself doing this for a long time,” McVay said.

McVay wants everyone to love the library as much as she does, and to realize what a resource it is for the community.

“We just don’t hold books any more,” she said.

As the pandemic recedes and life begins to return to normal, the library is on reset. McVay said they will bring back programming for children once school is out. Children’s programming has been a staple of the library’s schedule since the new facility opened over five years ago, but everything stopped with COVID-19.