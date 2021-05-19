Familiarity no problem for new library director

ASHLAND – The new director of the Ashland Public Library knows her way around the place.
Tanya McVay was hired by the City of Ashland upon recommendation of the Library Board of Trustees in April. She had worked as the interim director since January and before that was an employee of the library for five years.
McVay started out as a volunteer, reading stories to children when the library was located in the old Carnegie building on 15th Street.
When the library moved to its current facility in 2015, it received a donation of LEGO bricks. That prompted McVay to volunteer to oversee the LEGO club. She began developing projects for the children to use the iconic plastic blocks.
“That really started the path of programming,” she said.
Then-director Heather St.Clair allowed McVay to use her creativity and begin developing other programs for the library.
Eventually, McVay was hired as a part-time employee. Her hours varied over the years, but she always kept one foot in the door.
Amanda Pena succeeded St.Clair, starting right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in spring 2020. With McVay and the rest of the employees, they developed programming to keep the library “open” even though the doors were closed. That included offering pickup and drop off options for checking out books and other materials, as well as other fun things to keep the community involved.
“Anything we could do during COVID to engage the library with the public,” McVay said.
Pena left for a position at a public library in Ralston earlier this year. City officials and the library board advertised for a new director, and in the meantime McVay took on the role of interim director. She used what she’d learned from St.Clair and Pena to keep things going at the library.
As she worked as interim director, she became more and more comfortable in the position, so she applied for the permanent position.
“I was getting to know what the position was and I could see myself doing this for a long time,” McVay said.
McVay wants everyone to love the library as much as she does, and to realize what a resource it is for the community.
“We just don’t hold books any more,” she said.
As the pandemic recedes and life begins to return to normal, the library is on reset. McVay said they will bring back programming for children once school is out. Children’s programming has been a staple of the library’s schedule since the new facility opened over five years ago, but everything stopped with COVID-19.
The first youth program will be the Summer Reading Program starting June 1. Later, more programs will return, especially the popular after-school schedule.
“We want to bring a lot of things back as soon as we can,” McVay said.
But things will still look different. McVay said they may require masks and will likely organize smaller group activities.
Story time has been a part of the library’s programming for decades, and the lack of this activity has been felt.
“Story time has been a huge hit for so many who are not able to socially interact,” she said.
McVay is looking at starting a class for the adults that will focus on things like applying for jobs, changing a tire or budgeting.
“We’re hoping for a good turnout,” she said.
The library staff is also gearing up for the Chautauqua celebration Ashland will host in early August. The facility will host activities leading up to and during the event, McVay said.
The new library director’s ultimate goal for the summer is to get people back to the library.
“My hope is we can get back on people’s radars and their routines,” said McVay.
Some things that came out of the pandemic will stay. McVay said they will continue the pickup/drop off for patrons. During COVID, some of the patrons told the staff to choose the books for them.
“They found new authors during COVID,” McVay said.
The pandemic also prompted more communication between libraries world-wide, another positive aspect according to McVay.
“Sharing across the world of different things that are happening in libraries has been much easier to access,” she said.
The public also started using the app Reader Zone during the pandemic and continue to do so. Over 100 people signed up for the app in 2020 to use it during the Summer Reading Program, McVay said.
The community resource rooms at the library are still not being rented out, but McVay anticipates that will change soon.
“It is looked at every month by the library board,” she added.
McVay did not envision working in a library when she was making career plans as a teenager.
“I thought I wanted to be a teacher,” she said.
But she didn’t like the politics she found in the public educational system, and changed her mind. But she knew she liked to work with children, so finding a job at the library was a natural fit for McVay.
“It’s my love and my passion all wrapped up with a bow,” she said.
She enjoys the fact that libraries can “level the playing field” for everyone in the community, providing access to educational materials and entertainment for free. And she also enjoys the fact that the library is a place for interaction, activity and fun.