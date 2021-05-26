F-117 Nighthawk lands at museum

ASHLAND – For the first time in 15 years, the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland welcomed a new aircraft to its collection.

On Sunday, the F-117 “Nighthawk” stealth fighter arrived at the museum Sunday after traveling over 1,500 miles from Nevada to Nebraska and will be on display for guests to view in the Restoration Hangar.

Developed by the Lockheed Corporation, the F-117 “Nighthawk” gained worldwide attention for its role during the Persian Gulf War of 1991. The F-117 fleet included 64 aircraft, which the U.S. Air Force retired in 2008.

“The F-117 is a bookend in our collection as it helped to usher-in the end of the Cold War,” said Museum President and CEO Jeff Cannon. “It represents a huge innovation leap that started with our SR-71 and U2.”

The F-117 “Nighthawk” traveled through Nebraska to the museum from Kansas.

The aircraft was stored in a hangar in Nevada since August 2008, according to an article published in the Omaha World-Herald in February.

Congress ordered the Air Force to begin disposing of the F-117s four years ago. That is how one became available to the museum.