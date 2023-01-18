El Rancho tenants given eviction letters

ASHLAND – Five years after a group of tenants and the owner of a local mobile home park fought to keep the residential neighborhood open when the local school district sought to purchase the property for school expansion plans the owner has sold the trailer court and residents must be out by summer.

Brandon and Susan Parmer sold El Rancho Mobile Home Park at 2102 Furnas Street in Ashland to an investment company called Ashland Development, LLC.

Two days later, a letter was drafted to residents of the trailer court, which has been a part of the Ashland landscape for decades. The tenants of the 32 units making up El Rancho were notified that the property had been sold and they have been told that they will need to be moved out by the end of July, according to Jovan Lausterer, attorney for Ashland Development.

“The plan is to have the trailer park converted to bare ground by August,” Lausterer said.

On Monday, Lausterer told The Ashland Gazette that Ashland Development is an investment holding group that purchased the property from the Parmers. It was formed solely to purchase the property on a temporary basis to get it ready for development, he added.

According to information on the Saunders County Assessor’s website, the 5-acre property sold for $800,000 on Jan. 3, 2023. The property was valued by the assessor’s office the prior year at $264,343.

Brandon Parmer purchased the property from the founder of the mobile home park – his grandmother, Marjorie Strode – in 2002 for $250,000.

In late 2018, representatives from the Ashland-Greenwood Public School District approached the Parmers about purchasing the property. The school board was working on a bond issue to build new facilities for the growing school district and felt the mobile home park site was the location that “makes most sense for the district,” Superintendent Jason Libal said at the time.

On Dec. 18, 2018, a public hearing was held regarding the possible purchase. That is when about a dozen residents pleaded with the board to save their homes and Brandon Parmer revealed that he had rejected the school district’s offer for the property, commenting that the price was “not fair market value.”

After the public hearing, Susan Parmer asked, “What happens to the families?”

A month later, another contingent of 30 El Rancho residents crowded the board room to attend the next school board meeting. About 12 residents told board members of the challenges they would face if they were evicted.

The school board continued negotiations with the Parmers and considered using eminent domain to obtain the property, but ultimately decided against it a few months later. Later, 50 acres north of the middle school/high school was later acquired through eminent domain for the $60 million bond issue to build two new school facilities. The first – Ashland-Greenwood Primary School – opened to PreK-2 students on Jan. 5. The new middle school with a competition gym and a performing arts center is expected to be completed later this year.

With new school construction and the Ice House Ridge residential/commercial development surrounding the mobile home park, the property was prime for development. That is why Ashland Development reached out to the Parmers to make an offer on the property, Lausterer said.

“It’s an optimal location for alternative use, but that use is yet to be determined,” he added.

Lausterer said it the property was not listed for sale, but Ashland Development solicited the sale by contacting the Parmers after researching the property last fall.

The intent is to have the property “shovel ready” for development by August, and to turn it over to a new owner to proceed with whatever is the future of the soon-to-be former mobile home park.

“My client’s interest is to simply get the property converted to basically open development space,” Lausterer said.

Lausterer said representatives of Ashland Development have spoken to City Administrator Jessica Quady and Building Official Bill Krejci to inform them of the sale.

They also discussed the need for affordable housing in the community, even with the mobile home park in the mix. The property is zoned R3 – high density residential.

But the future of the property is up to the next owner, whoever that may be, Lausterer said.

In the meantime, Ashland Development has hired John Sutton to manage the property and help the tenants find somewhere to live. Sutton also manages Wahoo Mobile Home Park in Wahoo and has contacts with owners and managers of other trailer courts in the area.

Sutton also works with companies that buy and sell mobile homes.

“He potentially could provide some assistance there,” Lausterer said.

Some of the mobile homes may not be able to be moved to another location, due to age or structural problems. Lausterer said they have contacted demolition companies to possibly raze the trailers that can’t be moved, with Ashland Development picking up the bill.

“Rather than requiring tenants to incur that cost,” he added.

A plan for relocation assistance is also being considered, but no details were available, Lausterer said.

Ashland Development obtained the required permits from the state to operate the mobile home park until all of the tenants are relocated, the lawyer added.

As for the identity of the investors in Ashland Development, Lausterer said the company was formed so the investors could become temporary owners of the property in order to “transition it to another meaningful purpose.” Lausterer’s name as attorney is the only one that appears on the certificate of organization from the Nebraska Secretary of State dated Aug. 12, 2022.