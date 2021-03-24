Easter returns to town

ASHLAND – With the cancellation of Easter festivities last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are ready to celebrate this spring holiday.
The ever-popular Easter carnival is back, with just a few modifications to make keep everyone safe and healthy, said Krystal Einspahr, a member of the Ashland Junior Woman’s Club, which has been organizing the event for decades.
“We’re going to do our best to be normal, but we’re taking all the precautions that we can,” Einspahr said of the event, which will take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Ashland-Greenwood High School.
The event will include the traditional carnival games, a visit with the Easter bunny and special guests like a balloon artist. Youngsters will be asked to stand six feet apart while waiting in line for the games, and masks will be requested to be worn.
The previous carnivals also included a bake sale. Einspahr said pandemic regulations made holding a bake sale more difficult. Instead, they will send the kids home with a take-away treat.
“Every kiddo, when they leave, will get an Easter treat from us that they can take with them,” she explained.
Take-away treats are also the name of the game during the Easter egg hunt, which will start at 4 p.m. following the carnival. Youth will be separated into five age groups and lined up in the field north of the high school to grab as many of the colorful plastic eggs that they can.
The Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce has sponsored this event for many years. Chamber Member Laura Capp said local business owners and chamber members will fill 1,000 plastic eggs to be “hidden” in the grass in the field just north of the high school.
“We try to do 200 for each category, and we have five age categories,” said Capp.
A second Easter egg hunt will be held in Ashland on Good Friday. Riverview Community Church is hosting the event at 2 p.m. at their facility.
Hiding Easter eggs is also a tradition every home in Ashland will follow on Easter morning. But this year, some parents are taking advantage of a unique new service to make that part of the holiday celebration a little easier.
Camryn Ray and Kiara Libal, seniors at Ashland-Greenwood High School, are offering “Egg My Yard” services.
Ray said the idea isn’t entirely original, as they saw it was being done in a nearby community. But it is the first time the service has been offered in Ashland.
“A lot of families are really glad we’re doing this,” she added.
So many families responded that the pair has had to recruit help to place the candy-filled eggs on Easter morning. As of Monday, 18 families in the Ashland and Greenwood area have signed on. Ray said they will take new customers until Friday, March 26, to ensure they have enough time and enough eggs for everyone.
“We’ve had a lot of requests,” Ray said.
The customers get a set number of eggs for a pre-determined price. Ray said they had originally planned to customize the eggs to each family, but that idea was smashed after so many people started to show interest. Now they will fill half of the eggs for each order with chocolate and the other with non-chocolate types of candy. They will allow for families with allergies, however.
“If they have allergies, then we’ll adapt,” she said.
While these students are seasoned veterans of the school’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America, their plan to set up this venture was not purely for profit.
“Money was part of it, but it wasn’t really the whole idea,” Ray said.
Ray and Libal enjoy coming up with fun ways to fill their time. When they aren’t working or busy with school and sports, they take road trips together.
“We like to do random stuff, so this was just one of those things,” Ray said.
What do these active students have up their sleeve next?
“I’m sure we’ll come up with something,” said Ray.