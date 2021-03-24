Easter returns to town

ASHLAND – With the cancellation of Easter festivities last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are ready to celebrate this spring holiday.

The ever-popular Easter carnival is back, with just a few modifications to make keep everyone safe and healthy, said Krystal Einspahr, a member of the Ashland Junior Woman’s Club, which has been organizing the event for decades.

“We’re going to do our best to be normal, but we’re taking all the precautions that we can,” Einspahr said of the event, which will take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Ashland-Greenwood High School.

The event will include the traditional carnival games, a visit with the Easter bunny and special guests like a balloon artist. Youngsters will be asked to stand six feet apart while waiting in line for the games, and masks will be requested to be worn.

The previous carnivals also included a bake sale. Einspahr said pandemic regulations made holding a bake sale more difficult. Instead, they will send the kids home with a take-away treat.

“Every kiddo, when they leave, will get an Easter treat from us that they can take with them,” she explained.