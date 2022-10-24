Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement numbers released

WAHOO – Thanks to a funding grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, Saunders County deputies were able to participate in the nationwide crackdown on impaired driving during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5.

During the grant period, Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz reported that deputies issued 50 citations and a total of 134 warnings. Out of these total citations, two arrests were for driving while intoxicated, three fugitives were apprehended and 23 citations were for speeding were given out, along with numerous other vehicle and minor violations.

Stukenholtz urges motorists to be alert for impaired drivers year-round. If you see an impaired driver on Saunders County roads, report them by calling 402-443-1000 or 911.