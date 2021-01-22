Dirt work to start soon on Pre-K-2 school

When the new Pre-K-2 building is completed, the remaining students in grade 3-5 will spread out in the old elementary school. The new layout will include space for up to six sections at each grade level.

“We’re doubling the number of classes that are available at each grade level,” Phelan said.

Enrollment in the district keeps growing, not only from year to year but month to month. The total enrollment is 1,024. Another 13 students enrolled during the semester break, according to Libal.

“Thirteen, that’s impacting,” Libal said.

The Ashland area is experiencing tremendous growth right now, the su-

perintendent said. In the new Whitetail Estates subdivision 34 homes have been constructed since the first lot was sold in 2019, and the developers are moving forward with plans for the second phase. Homes are also being built in the lake communities surrounding Ashland. Forty-five building permits were approved in 2020 in the Ashland area, according to Saunders County Zoning Administrator Mitch Polacek. There were 44 permits for new homes the year before.

“Growth is just going to continue to come,” said Libal.