Dirt work to start soon on Pre-K-2 school

ASHLAND – Dirt will begin moving soon for the two new schools approved by voters in the Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools district last November.
At the Board of Education meeting on Monday night, they authorized DLR Group to put bids out for pre-grading at the site. Pat Phelan of DLR Group explained that rough grading will be done to prepare the sites for both the Pre-K-2 building and the middle school building.
The Pre-K building will be constructed first, followed by the middle school building, which will also include a performing arts center. The Pre-K-2 building was selected to be built first because there is a higher need for space in the current elementary building than there is at the middle school/high school.
The excitement of seeing dirt moving at the site is felt by administrators, faculty and patrons. It is the first physical action in the project, but it follows months of planning that started even before the Nov. 3 election, where 59% of the school district patrons voted in favor of a $59.9 million school bond issue.
Superintendent Jason Libal said they used input from elementary faculty and administrators as DLR Group worked on the schematic design, which was first presented to the school board in November and approved a month later. The schematic design includes the site, size, general layout and programming for the building.
“We felt it was important that our staff members had a voice,” Libal said.
DLR held multiple meetings with the elementary staff about the design, which took a “little bit more time,” Libal said, but was worth it in the end.
“I think our staff members really feel invested in the overall process,” he added.
Four “guiding principles” were gleaned from the early staff meetings and used throughout the design process, said Scott Gatewood of DLR Group, who will be the project manager. The facility reflects these principles: 1) safe haven, 2) engagement with nature, 3) flexible and adaptive and 4) fun and creative.
The design reflects the location of the school on the north side of Ashland, where it will be surrounded by nature. It brings nature inside with soft colors and lots of natural light.
“It ties back to the agriculture and nature connection to the site and the community,” Phelan said.
The building will also be highly efficient and low energy, which is not only the current trend in construction but also required by new building codes, Gatewood said.
Outdoor learning spaces are located between the pods for each grade level. These outdoor spaces can also be used by the community.
“It is a very comfortable, but productive, learning environment,” said Libal.
Pods for each grade level from Pre-K to second grade reflect the natural process of growth, Phelan explained. The preschool pod is the “seed,” while the kindergartners “sprout,” first grade “grows” and second grade “blossoms.”
Each pod will have classrooms, small group rooms, a learning commons, resource rooms and bathroom facilities.
“The grade level pods provide intimacy for kids, but all connect to shared amenities,” Phelan said.
The pod layout includes spaces where students can learn in groups, but also carved out areas for individual reading as well, Libal said.
“It’s a warm, inviting feeling,” he said.
The teachers at each grade level will have an opportunity to work autonomously within the pods, which provide a collaborative, flexible environment, Gatewood said.
Collaboration was important to the staff, along with keeping students in each grade level together, Phelan said. For that reason, the choice was made early on to build a Pre-K-2 building rather than another Pre-K-5 standalone facility.
“We felt it was important to keep kids within the grade levels together,” he said.
Students will not only enjoy attending school in a brand new building, they will also feel safe and comfortable, Phelan said, which reflects the four guiding principles. Although the building can accommodate up to 400 students, it will feel more like a building with 75 kids.
“It harkens back to a small country school environment,” he added.
The open concept and extra space will really be felt in the exploratory spaces, which include the media center, music rooms and gym. Libal said last week he witnessed a fourth grade PE class where 32 students were crammed into the current elementary gym, which is very small.
“This gives us the opportunity to spread out and to be safe because we have the appropriate space to do that,” he said.
Libal said parents will approve of the emphasis that was placed on creating the drop off/pickup area, mainly because this function at the current elementary school has been a “challenge” for several years.
“Additional space allows us to design drop off and pick up areas that are safe and open,” he added.
The entire campus will be designed to flow from building to building on foot and by car. Phelan said there will be a one-stop pickup/drop off area for the Pre-K-2 building and the middle school.
“These conveniences will be much appreciated by parents,” he said.
When the new Pre-K-2 building is completed, the remaining students in grade 3-5 will spread out in the old elementary school. The new layout will include space for up to six sections at each grade level.
“We’re doubling the number of classes that are available at each grade level,” Phelan said.
Enrollment in the district keeps growing, not only from year to year but month to month. The total enrollment is 1,024. Another 13 students enrolled during the semester break, according to Libal.
“Thirteen, that’s impacting,” Libal said.
The Ashland area is experiencing tremendous growth right now, the su-
perintendent said. In the new Whitetail Estates subdivision 34 homes have been constructed since the first lot was sold in 2019, and the developers are moving forward with plans for the second phase. Homes are also being built in the lake communities surrounding Ashland. Forty-five building permits were approved in 2020 in the Ashland area, according to Saunders County Zoning Administrator Mitch Polacek. There were 44 permits for new homes the year before.
“Growth is just going to continue to come,” said Libal.
The current phase is design/development. This is where tweaks can be made to the plans as they are prepared for the contract document, Phelan said. In February, the school board will select a contractor to be the “construction manager at risk” for the project.
The district will use the construction manager at risk method to manage the entire bond issue project. In the construction manager at risk delivery method, the owner (the school district) hires the architect/engineer (DLR Group) and then interviews several potential construction managers. Bids do not need to be submitted by the prospective construction managers in this method. The subcontractors provide bids to the construction manager for their portion of the project.
Phelan said they expect that to be done by early fall and construction will start around May 2022.
“The goal is to have the elementary open by the fall of 2022 and the middle school/performing arts auditorium will be operational by fall of 2023,” Phelan said.
Preparations are also underway for the middle school facility. Meetings with staff to gather input on the design are just starting, Phelan said.