Dirt work project set to start at Memphis WMA

MEMPHIS – Work was scheduled to begin the week of Oct. 17 on a project at Memphis Wildlife Management Area in Saunders County. Users of the area should know some activities may be interrupted during construction.

The dirt work will begin to prepare the site for construction of a new shop complex. This shop will serve as a field office for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Wildlife Division.

The WMA is located directly north of Memphis State Recreation Area. Construction will take place north of County Road D. Construction traffic will use County Road D and the SRA will not be affected.

Users are reminded target shooting is permanently prohibited on the area.

For more information, call 531-228-0096.