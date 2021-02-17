Despite pandemic, construction flourishes

Another set of developers are looking at a parcel of land located north of the new school site. Krejci said there will be about 75 lots in this proposed subdivision. The plans are to build “starter homes,” he added, that will not have basements because of the flood plain.

Ashland saw two new commercial projects built or started in 2020. Blackstrap, Inc. built a 6,000-ton warehouse along Highway 6 at the previous site of Ashland Grain. Another big project was the renovation of the former Our Place bar in downtown Ashland into the Jones Insurance office. And restauranteur Brian Whitehead is building an addition to his downtown eatery, BW’s Pub and Grill, that will be used to expand the kitchen area and for storage.

Plans are also underway for two commercial renovations in 2021, both in the downtown area. Farmers and Merchants Bank of Ashland is planning an expansion to add office space, according to Matt Krause of Carlson West Povondra Architects, who presented plans to the city council on Jan. 21.

The second floor of the bank’s current building has been apartments for several years, but will convert back to commercial space with the renovation. The former Jones Insurance office will also be used to provide more office space for the bank.