Deadline to apply for Natural Resource Conservation Funds approaching

LINCOLN – Farmers and ranchers interested in preventing erosion, improving soil health, conserving water and wildlife, or making any other natural resource conservation improvements to their property are encouraged to apply now for funding available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Those interested in receiving funding should sign up before Nov. 19.

According to John Wilson, acting state conservationist for NRCS in Nebraska, there are several options available to producers.

“NRCS has a whole suite of conservation programs available to farmers and ranchers looking for assistance in improving and protecting the natural resources on their ag land. These programs provide funding on cropland and rangeland, as well as for animal feeding operations and establishing or enhancing wildlife habitat and wetlands. NRCS staff can help landowners and operators identify their options,” Wilson said.

The most widely applied conservation programs in Nebraska are the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). The goal of these conservation programs is to provide a financial incentive to encourage landowners to install conservation practices that protect natural resources, resulting in cleaner air and water, healthy soil, and more wildlife habitat.