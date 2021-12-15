Cruisin’ Into Christmas viewed as hit

ASHLAND – The streets of Ashland were filled with merriment as the community celebrated “Cruisin’ Into Christmas” last Saturday.
Starting at 5 p.m., vehicles began touring Ashland to find goodies being given away, to donate food and clothing to the needy, to view the “backwards parade” entries and to vote on their favorite Christmas decorations.
While there was no way to count how many people participated, it was apparent early on that people were enjoying the festivities. The Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce was giving out free hot dogs donated by Carol Joy Holling Camp. Bradley Pfeiffer, president of the Chamber, said by 6:30 p.m. they ran out of the 430 hot dogs they had prepared for the night.
Other businesses or organizations that were handing out free goodies also handed out their last cookie or cup of hot chocolate well before 8 p.m.
Over 50 activities were spread out around town, including multiple giving and receiving stations, an archery demonstration, a display of fire and rescue equipment and a special mailbox for letters to Santa.
Of course, beloved holiday characters were also present during the festivities. Santa was riding around downtown Ashland on a miniature red Jeep, yelling “Ho! Ho! Ho!” to merry-makers and stopping frequently for photos with children and families.
Buddy the Elf, from the movie “Elf,” was also on hand for photos. And the Grinch could be spied at the Ashland Greenwood Women’s Club station at American Lutheran Church, where they were collecting gifts for the VFW Auxiliary Toys for Tots drive.
One of the newest and most popular events was the Ornament Smash at the American Legion Club. Kids and adults loved throwing a brick to smash the ornament and reveal a prize. Prizes included money, gift certificates, tools and many other items. There were also kids games and sloppy joes were on the menu.
Fourteen families signed up for the holiday light contest. The public submitted their votes and the winner was the home of Tami Peterson (number 7 on the list of entries), followed by the Terry Clark home (4) in second place, both in Ashland. The Thomas Lakes home of Dennis and Susan Thomas (5) earned third place.
There were six entries in the “backwards parade,” where the parade stays put but the spectators move. The American Legion’s vintage truck, which was decked out in dozens of strings of lights and other illuminated decorations, garnered first place. A red Mustang that brought Buddy the Elf to downtown Ashland netted second place, while the Girl Scouts cookie-covered float was chosen for third place.
The winners in the holiday light contest and the backwards parade received cash prizes from the Chamber.
Cruisin’ Into Christimas was a modified version of the Hometown Holidays festivities that have been bringing Christmas cheer to Ashland since 2016.
Last year, the socially-distanced event was dialed down and revamped by Jada Scott, a member of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce. It included the holiday light contest, where voters followed a map provided by the Chamber to find the homes participating in the competition, and giving and receiving stations.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.