Cruisin’ Into Christmas viewed as hit

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Buddy the Elf, from the movie “Elf,” was also on hand for photos. And the Grinch could be spied at the Ashland Greenwood Women’s Club station at American Lutheran Church, where they were collecting gifts for the VFW Auxiliary Toys for Tots drive.

One of the newest and most popular events was the Ornament Smash at the American Legion Club. Kids and adults loved throwing a brick to smash the ornament and reveal a prize. Prizes included money, gift certificates, tools and many other items. There were also kids games and sloppy joes were on the menu.

Fourteen families signed up for the holiday light contest. The public submitted their votes and the winner was the home of Tami Peterson (number 7 on the list of entries), followed by the Terry Clark home (4) in second place, both in Ashland. The Thomas Lakes home of Dennis and Susan Thomas (5) earned third place.

There were six entries in the “backwards parade,” where the parade stays put but the spectators move. The American Legion’s vintage truck, which was decked out in dozens of strings of lights and other illuminated decorations, garnered first place. A red Mustang that brought Buddy the Elf to downtown Ashland netted second place, while the Girl Scouts cookie-covered float was chosen for third place.