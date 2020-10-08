COVID shuts down county clerk’s office

WAHOO – An outbreak of COVID-19 in the Saunders County Clerk’s staff has closed the office until further notice during a very busy time of year.

On Monday, a sign was posted on the door and County Clerk Patti Lindgren informed the media that the office was closing because of the coronavirus. In an interview with the Wahoo Newspaper, Lindgren said she herself had tested positive, along with one of her employees. As a result, the Three Rivers Public Health Department advised the office be closed to the public for the time being. Lindgren is hopeful that the quarantine will end next week.

“We all should be past the quarantine date by Oct. 13,” she said.

The staff members who have not tested positive for COVID-19 and are not showing symptoms will continue to work in the office behind closed doors, Lindgren said. She will come in at night as well, but will take all precautions to keep from spreading the virus, including staying mainly in her office, wearing a mask at all times and sanitizing any area where she has worked.

All staff will wear masks while working in the office, Lindgren said. The staff will enter and exit the building through an east door that is not regularly used by the public. Social distancing will be strongly enforced, she added.