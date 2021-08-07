COVID-19 cases increase in Three Rivers health district

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) and our healthcare partners continue to vaccinate anyone 12 years of age or older against COVID-19. These vaccinations are critical in preventing the increase in COVID-19 cases in our health district and across the country.

The CDC announced, on July 27 that it is now recommended for vaccinated persons to wear a mask indoors in areas of high transmission, to reduce the spread of COVID-19, specifically the Delta variant.

“We continue to see an increase in COVID-19 cases within our health district, and the Delta variant continues to be problematic. The COVID-19 vaccine still remains effective against the Delta variant. However, there is concern that individuals who are vaccinated may still be able to transmit the virus to others in the rare chance they do become infected with Delta. Major outbreaks continue to happen in areas of low vaccination rates. We urge you to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect yourself and others, if you haven’t already” said Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

Three Rivers has identified three new lab-confirmed variants of concern within the health district. The new variants of concern are the B.1.617 Delta variant (India); one case each was found in Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.