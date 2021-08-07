COVID-19 cases increase in Three Rivers health district

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) and our healthcare partners continue to vaccinate anyone 12 years of age or older against COVID-19. These vaccinations are critical in preventing the increase in COVID-19 cases in our health district and across the country.
The CDC announced, on July 27 that it is now recommended for vaccinated persons to wear a mask indoors in areas of high transmission, to reduce the spread of COVID-19, specifically the Delta variant.
“We continue to see an increase in COVID-19 cases within our health district, and the Delta variant continues to be problematic. The COVID-19 vaccine still remains effective against the Delta variant. However, there is concern that individuals who are vaccinated may still be able to transmit the virus to others in the rare chance they do become infected with Delta. Major outbreaks continue to happen in areas of low vaccination rates. We urge you to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect yourself and others, if you haven’t already” said Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
Three Rivers has identified three new lab-confirmed variants of concern within the health district. The new variants of concern are the B.1.617 Delta variant (India); one case each was found in Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
To date, Dodge County has a total of 23 identified variants of concern, 16 B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.), three B.1.427/429 (California) variants, one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil) and three B1.617 Delta variants (India). Saunders County has a total of 12 variants of concern consisting of nine B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.), one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil) and two B1.617 Delta variants (India). Washington County has a total of 25 variants of concern, 20 B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.), one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil) and four B1.617 Delta variants (India). This totals 60 lab-confirmed variants of concern within the health district.
The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available to the public at no cost. The walk-in clinic schedule is as follows.
- Dodge County; Tuesday 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Three Rivers Fremont location.
- Saunders County; first and third Mondays of each month at Three Rivers Lake Wanahoo Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Washington County; second and fourth Tuesdays of each month atFirst Lutheran Church in Blair, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The public can also receive the COVID-19 vaccine through healthcare partners, Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital and Health Center, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy or Scribner Drugstore. Local supercenters such as Walmart, Hy-Vee, Bakers, and Walgreens all offer the vaccine as well, and often accept walk-ins.
Home-bound or people requiring special accommodations can contact Three Rivers at 402-704-2245 regarding COVID-19 tests or vaccines.
Three new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the district – two individuals in their 80s and one individual in their 40s. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths within the health district to 135.
Three Rivers made changes to the Data Dashboard, effective July 28. The data that has been expressed daily, such as tests, cases, and vaccinations, will now be aggregated into weeks. This will allows the department to remain compliant with HIPAA regulations and protect the privacy of those who are diagnosed with or vaccinated against COVID-19, in addition to those who have been identified as a COVID-19 related death.
The 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.