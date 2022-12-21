Courtyards at Iron Horse gets final plat approval

ASHLAND – Final approval was granted by the Ashland City Council on Dec. 15 for Courtyards at Iron Horse, a residential development planned for the south end of the Iron Horse subdivision.

Five and Five Development is developing the project, which is geared toward the 55-and-over market, and will provide “low maintenance living” with a homeowners association to take care of tasks like snow removal and lawn care for the homeowners. The development will also have a clubhouse with a swimming pool, pickleball courts and other amenities.

The units will be built by the same owner, Aspire Homes, which is a company owned by Five and Five Development. Five and Five Development purchased a franchise from Epcon Communities, a national company building lifestyle communities across the country.

Courtyards at Iron Horse is a planned unit developments (PUD, which allows for mixed land use in a single development.

The final plat was passed subject to review and final approval of the public infrastructure plan by the city engineer and utilities superintendent.

The council also heard progress report from Lowell Krueger on the abatement of the public nuisance at his property at 106 S. 16th St. and received an update on Ashland’s Creative District grant from Caleb Fjone, a member of the Flora District committee and executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation.

Fjone said they are nearly done with the application for a grant of up to $250,000 from the Nebraska Arts Council and they are writing a grant to another entity for additional funds to construct the Towers of History project.

Fjone also participated in a webinar with representatives from Nebraska and two other states about the creative district process and the city received an official plaque certifying status as a Creative District.