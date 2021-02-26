Courthouse Record

LBS Development LLC to Amosruger, LLC, lot 58, Sabre Heights First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Bruce and Melissa J. Dirksen to Bruce and Melissa Dirksen Trust, lot S-98, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Troy C. and Sherri A. Daly to Mark and Tammy Tunink, lot 42, Estates Provence Phase II 35-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Justin M. and Stephanie P. Porta to Relax Homes LLC, lot 25 in block 4, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.

Kasey Schweers, et al, and Candice Pond, et al, to Stanley G. and Carroll L. Welte, lot 23, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Terry J. and Sharon R. Yates to Isaac J. and Emily M. Meduna, 16-16-07 partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Ernest and Joan Osmera to Thomas and Angela Osmera, 27-14-05 E 1/2 SW 1/4.

Ernest and Joan Osmera to Thomas and Angela Osmera, 27-14-05 partial W 1/2 SW 1/4.

Vermaas Land Company to Vermaas Land Company, lot 5, 6 in block 4, Ceresco of Ceresco.

Ashland Investment Co LLC to JD Builders Inc., lot 3 in block 3, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.