Courthouse Record

COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Dylan S. Thornburg, $75; Rio C. Woodyard, $25; Justin A. Shannon, $75; Pamela K. Swanson, $75; Alex J. Heimes, $75; Michael G. Williams, $25.
Failure to yield entering roadway: Delaney R. Patocka, $25.
Failure to yield right of way on left turn: Dennis C. Fujan, $25.
Following too close: James A. Adelman, $50.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Jay D. Nightengale, $25.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Luke J. Olsen, $25.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Andy A. Moore, $25.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Craig J. and Stephanie M. Swerczek to Stanley A. Smith, partial lot 1, 2, 3 in block 15, Beetisons of Ashland.
Donald D. and Christy D. Fellows to Vince and Lou Ann Dooley, lot 2, Otoe Ridge Replat 26-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Otto Bros., LLC to Otto Properties, LLC, lot 19, 20, 21 in block 52, Miller and Clarks of Ashland.
Woodcliff Lakes, Inc. to David A. and Andrea J. Hilgenkamp, lot S-1035, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Gerald Hopkins Estate to Christine L. Cejka, et al, Eric A. Cejha, et al, and Dawn C. Jordan, et al, lot 1, 2, 3 in block 7, Maucks First of Weston.
Otto Properties, LLC to John E. and Tracey L. Stuchlik, partial lot 1, 2, 3 in block 76, County of Wahoo.
Russell D. Lindgren Estate to West Limited, LLC, 24-14-06 partial N 1/2 NW 1/4.
Russell D. Lindgren Estate to West Limited, LLC, 24-14-06 partial S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Murray Fields, LLC to Murray Fields Lake, LLC, 08-15-09 NW 1/4.
Travis D. and Megan Bennett to Samuel and Jessica Nobbe, lot 10 and partial lot 11 in block 5, Wahlstroms of Wahoo.
Anton J. Wirka Estate to Donna Dvorak, block 1, Rescue of Rescue; block 2, Rescue of Rescue; 20-16-05 partial NE 1/4 SW 1/4.
CCE Investments, LLC to Kurt D. and Leslie Schaecher, lot 76, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
LBS Development LLC to Amosruger, LLC, lot 58, Sabre Heights First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Bruce and Melissa J. Dirksen to Bruce and Melissa Dirksen Trust, lot S-98, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Troy C. and Sherri A. Daly to Mark and Tammy Tunink, lot 42, Estates Provence Phase II 35-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Justin M. and Stephanie P. Porta to Relax Homes LLC, lot 25 in block 4, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.
Kasey Schweers, et al, and Candice Pond, et al, to Stanley G. and Carroll L. Welte, lot 23, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Terry J. and Sharon R. Yates to Isaac J. and Emily M. Meduna, 16-16-07 partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Ernest and Joan Osmera to Thomas and Angela Osmera, 27-14-05 E 1/2 SW 1/4.
Ernest and Joan Osmera to Thomas and Angela Osmera, 27-14-05 partial W 1/2 SW 1/4.
Vermaas Land Company to Vermaas Land Company, lot 5, 6 in block 4, Ceresco of Ceresco.
Ashland Investment Co LLC to JD Builders Inc., lot 3 in block 3, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Zean E. and Marilyn J. Carney to 1855 Ventures LLC, partial lot 5, 6 of block 149, County of Wahoo.
Zean E. and Marilyn J. Carney to Douglas L. and Kim M. Reeves, lot 4 and partial lot 5 in block 149, County of Wahoo.
Gerald W. and Nancy E. Knoell to John M. Soby, et al, and Elisabeth A. Mahon, et al, lot 3, 4 in block 7, Cedar Bluffs First Addition of Cedar Bluffs.
Nathan Homes LLC to Kent Kubat, lot 118, Lake Allure First First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Nathen S. Varner to Dalton P. Drews, partial lot 1, 2, in block 10, Weston First of Weston.
James S. Wambold Trust, et al, and Susan M. Wambold Trust, et al, to Bryce R. and Elizabeth A. Cook, lot 1, 2, 3 in block 3, Sapps Bros of Wahoo.
Bryce R. and Elizabeth A. Cook to Matt E. and Amy K. Maly, lot 11, 12 in block 123, County of Wahoo.