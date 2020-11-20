Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Civil Orders
Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company A/S/O Frontier Cooperative Company vs. Spark Electric Company, order for joint stipulation for dismissal with prejudice.
James A. Kenney vs. Amberly L. Kenney, decree of dissolution of marriage.
Erinn S. Blaske vs. Todd W. Blaske, decree of dissolution of marriage.
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. David Ulch, driving under the influence-alcohol-fourth offense, sentenced to $2,000 fine, five years probation, 90 days jail, license revoked 15 years, interlock device.
State of Nebraska vs. Thomas E. Allen, sexual assault without consent, third degree, sentenced to 24 months probation, 60 days in jail (credit time served), sex offender registry.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Sydney N. Woodard, $125; Megan M. Gardner, $25; Delaney N. Jamison, $75.
Wahoo Police Department
Violate stop or yield sign: Joshua G. Schommer, $50.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Brandon C. Kimes to Joshua J. Bennett, lot 5 in block 2, Cooks
(Addition 1 in Wahoo) of Wahoo.
T5 Development, LLC to Aaron R. and Heather M. Mowinkle, lot 110, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Mark and Morgan Martin to Corey A. and Maleah D. Johnson, Lot 11, Itan Parkview of Yutan.
Jordan and Kathleen Schliffke to Garrison Knuth, lot 3 and partial lot 2 in block 10, Anderson and Carlsons of Mead.
Christopher R. and Amanda D. Benkusky to David R. and Paula J. Stahl, lot 3 in block 1, Valley View of Wahoo.
Wayne M. and Suzanne M. Richard Trust to Mark E. and Connie S. Hanson Trust, 35-13-08 partial W 1/2 NW 1/4.
Isaiah L. and Sarah J. Skrdla to Sharee L. Maki, lot 7, Spoon
hour 4-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Jesse A. and Wendy F. Fiedler to Mike G. Poe, lot 6, Hunter Ridge Second of Valparaiso.
Michael C. King to Michael C. and Andrea L. King, lot 4 and partial lot 5 in block 29, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Jeffrey G. and Beth A. Smith to Jordan M. Sena, lot 55, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
William and Kristine A. Vankirk to Ben and Skyler Thiessen, 16-13-09 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
T5 Development, LLC to Jim and Mary Gill, lot 125, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Thomas Family Trust to T5 Development, LLC, lot 125, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-
13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Virka Farms LLC to Marvin and Mildred A. Fujan, 03-16-05 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Gerald L. and Donna M. Wade to Ricardo M. and Janice R. Lopez, lot 7, 8, 9 in block 8, Beetisons of Ashland.
Gordon L. Chrisman Estate to Gregory A. and Gale S. Lavigne, partial lot 18, outlot 5, Cedar Bluffs Tracts of Cedar Bluffs.
Scott E. Else to Danille M. Woodbury, et al, and Michelle R. Woodbury, et al, lot 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 in block 6, Colon of Colon.
Steven P. and Jeanne M. Miller, et al, Lucinda S. Hall, et al, and Barry and Tresa A. Arnold, et al, to Donna J. Eliason, lot 15 in block 2, Barrys of Wahoo.
Norma L. Konecky Trust to Lee C. and Andrea L. Daniels, 35-15-08 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Tyler and Laura Leffler to Benjamin L. and Mikayla M. Brabec, lot 13, Ceresco Tracts 29-13-7 of Ceresco; outlot 2, Ceresco of Ceresco.
Helen Douglas to Sean M. Kerby, lot 7 in block 2, Hrdlickas of Wahoo.
T5 Development, LLC to PHI, LLC, lot 73, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Jeremy and Jennifer Knapp to Russell D. Prochaska, 32-16-09 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Michael J. and Vicki K. Murren to Matthew M. and Amanda R. Murren, 35-16-07 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
