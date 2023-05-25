Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DISTRICT COURT Judge Christina Marroquin County Clerk Patty McEvoy New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Ross D. Pizinger, Yutan, possession of a firearm with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of money while in violation of 28-416(1).

State of Nebraska vs. Brandon P. Baker, Colon, possession of methamphetamine.

State of Nebraska vs. Nicholas Booth, Mead, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under the influence-first offense, open container.

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Michael Cerny, Ashland, assault third degree, sentenced to $1,000 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Deborah K. Bratten, North Platte, forgery, second degree, sentenced to six month probation; attempt of a class 4 felony, six months probation.

State of Nebraska vs. Eddie Gibbs, Omaha, possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to two years probation.

State of Nebraska vs. Koty Buesing, Lincoln, possession of a controlled substance, revocation of post release supervision, 12 months jail (60 days credit time served); no proof of insurance, revocation of post release supervision.

Civil Orders

Margaret Lanik vs. Mitchell Lanik, order affirming domestic abuse protection order.

T5 Development, LLC vs. Matthew M. Neal and Ashley L. Cich, order to dismiss.

Brittany N. Barnes vs. Christopher M. Barnes, decree of dissolution of marriage.

COUNTY COURT Diane Wagner, Clerk Magistrate Traffic Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Dallas J. Raitt, Columbus, $125; Christopher M. Pfligler, Wahoo, $125; Nickolas A. Allison, Omaha, $75.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Victor V. Derun, Raymond, $25; Cody A. Buscher, Omaha, $25.

Drive on shoulder of highway: Nicholas R. Grimit, Wahoo, $25.

Violate handheld wireless communication device-first: Nicholas R. Grimit, Wahoo, $200.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Joanne M. Hoffman, Ashland, $25; Victor M. Sanchez Rodriguez, Wahoo, $200.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Spencer A. Hruby, Lincoln, $25.

Improper/defective vehicle lighting: Joanne M. Hoffman, Ashland, $25.

Wahoo Police Department

No operator’s license-waiverable: Rustytina Tejeda, Wahoo, $75.

Drive on sidewalk: Ronald P. Boop, Wahoo, $25.

Ashland Police Department

No operator’s license-waiverable: Rene A. Ortiz Chettini, Omaha, $75.

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Elijah Reed Hobbs of Valley and Relyn Marie Uhing of Valley, applied May 11.

Robert Isaac Baker of Wahoo and Laurne Elizabeth Palmesano of Wahoo, applied May 16.

REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS Rhonda Andresen, Register of Deeds Saunders County Nebraska

Jay & Dawn D. Pabian to Sharon L. Reeson, lot 3 Colony House Condominiums of Wahoo.

James D. and Mary E. Kruse to Ryan J. Betz, lot 3 and partial lot 2 in block 113, County of Wahoo.

Daniel L. and Mary A. Taylor to Daniel and Mary Taylor Trust, lot 129, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Raikes Farm Partners, LLC to Cascadia Properties, LLC, partial lot 11 in block 24, Flora District of Ashland.

Richard A. Wyrens Estate to Oakley Properties, LLC, 14-15-08 partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Michael P. and Rhonda J. Cronican to Geise Properties 1, LLC, partial lot 13 in block 9, Memphis of Memphis.

David D. Lutton to Alex D. Hageman, 09-12-09 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.

Matt and Tobi Mathouser to Melody L. Albert, lot S-1136, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

David W. and Judy K. McReynolds to Adam Chevalier, et al, and Kaycee Wise, et al, 09-13-09 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Danille M. Woodbury to Michelle R. Woodbury, lot 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 in block 6, Colon of Colon.

Summit Contract Sales, LLC to Gale L. and Kimberlee A. Jasa, lot 30 in block 2, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.

J Monroe Builders, LLC to Mark C. and Leora S. Peterson, lot 28 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Bruce E. and Patricia A. Hageman to Hageman Family Living Trust, 05-13-08 NE 1/4 NW 1/4, partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Trevor Sullivan, et al, and Toni Rasmussen, et al, to Caleb Anderson, partial lot 14, 15, 16, 17 in block 47, Miller and Clark of Ashland.

Raikes Farm Enterprises, Inc. to Lonnie D. Buller, 33-14-08 partial W 1/4 SE 1/4, partial E 1/2 SE 1/4.

Raikes Farm Enterprises, Inc. to Ithaca Land, LLC, 33-14-08 partial S 1/2 SW 1/4, partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Otto Properties, LLC to Elevation Packaging, Inc., 01-12-09 partial N 1/2 SW 1/4.

Keith A. and Sheryl L. Bode to Patrick M. Sampson, lot 5, Crestview 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Jeffrey A. and Susan H. Engel to Susan H. Engel Trust, lot 8, Engels 3-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

MAJ Properties, LLC to Susan Korth, lot 5, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

American Legion Post 129 of Ashland to MLR Dance 2, LLC, lot 1, 2, 3 in block 56, Miller and Clark of Ashland.

Peter L. and Tammie J. Huffaker to Jaime Bland, et al, and Brandon Hernandez, et al, partial lot 1, 2 in block 17, Wahoo of Wahoo.

Gerald M. and Mary T. Price Gerard F. Jr. and Malea S. Melis Trust, lot S-1090 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Jean A. Tesinsky to Jean A. Tesinsky Trust, 05-14-05 S 1/2 NE 1/4, 04-14-05 SE 1/4 SW 1/4, SW 1/4 SE 1/4.