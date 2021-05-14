Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Civil Cases
Jillian Colleen Woodcock, petition for name change (adult).
Kelci Ann Martens, petition for name change (adult).
Melissa P. Rivera vs. James F. Rivera, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Susan M. Hancock vs. Shaun P. Hancock, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Megan D. Bryan vs. Casey A. Bryan, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Civil Orders
Darcy L. Roeber vs. Levi R. Roeber, order to dismiss.
State of Nebraska vs. Mandy Juedes, possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to 18 months probation; driving under suspension/before reinstated – state, sentenced to $150 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Koty Buesing, possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to 24 months probation, 30 days jail; no proof of insurance, sentenced to 24 months probation.
State of Nebraska vs. Koty Buesing, domestic assault – third degree, sentenced to 24 months probation, 30 days jail.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Melodie M. Bartlett, $75; Brianna R. Mincer, $75.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Rosenda A. Pech, $25.
Following too close: Kyle E. Harrison, $50.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Brian Degner of Yutan and Danielle Jones of Yutan, filed April 23.
Cameron Einspahr of Elkhorn and Jaiden Becker of Omaha, filed April 21.
Grant Plybon of Wahoo and Samantha Grandgenett of Wahoo, filed May 3.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Eileen D. Wagemann to Christopher T. and Jayne L. Jennings, 20-15-07 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
David F. Odvody to Bryon C. Chvatal, 24-16-05 W 1/2 NW 1/4.
Sandy Pointe Lake Development, LLC to Aaron Mielak, lot 86, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Seventh Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Saunders County Sheriff to John W. and Cheryl L. Ell, lot 4, 5, 6, 10, 11 in block 12, Colon of Colon.
Albers All Around, LLC to John & Libby, LLC, lot 6, 7 in block 13, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.
Sara Khalil to Adam and Amanda Hill, Block 2, Litles of Valparaiso.
JSK Ventures, LLC to Eagle Woodworks, LLC, lot 89, Sabre Heights Third Addition 3-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Bonnie R. Melis to Jennifer Melis Sokol, lot 2, Whitetail Cove 16-17-6 of Rural Subdivisions.
JSK Ventures, LLC to Jay A. and Shari A. Kaser, lot 143, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Timothy D. Vaughn to The Ashland Gun Club, 14-13-09 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
The Ashland Gun Club to Timothy D. Vaughn, 14-13-09 partial
SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Theodore Banzhaf to Andrew and Mikala Friedrich, lot 116, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Robert K. Murray Trust, et al, and Sandra L. Murray Trust, et al, to Robert K. Murray Trust, et al, and Sandra L. Murray Trust, et al, 14-16-06 SE 1/4.
Sand Creek Farms of Cedar Bluffs, Inc. to Robert K. Murray Trust, et al, and Sandra L. Murray Trust, et al,, 14-16-06 SE 1/4.
Megan Sedlacek to Landon Troyer, lot 13, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Carol A. Anderson to Scott C. Howard, et al, and Chelsea M. Clifton, et al, lot 1, 2 in block 18, Flora City of Ashland.
Wirtz Family Trust to Matthew L. and Sarah E. Pappas, lot S-20, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
JTOW, LLC to Grace Custom Homes, lot 48, Wolf Lakes Estates First Addition 16-17-6 of Rural Subdivisions.
Deon R. and Jami M. Thoene to Christopher L. and Amanda B. Hellerich, 14-13-05 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Carl J. and Jeanette Rezac to Samantha R. Rezac, lot 4 in block 6, Carlson Heights Second of Yutan.
Robert K. Murray Trust to Michael J. and Teri A. Feit, lot 3, Roth Subdivisions First Addition Replat of Prague; 01-15-05 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Sandra K. Murray Trust, et al, to Michael J. and Teri A. Feit, lot 3, Roth Subdivisions First Addition Replat of Prague; 01-15-05 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Girmus Investments, LLC to Jason and Ashley Mullenhoff, 34-13-07 partial NW 1/4 SE 1/4.