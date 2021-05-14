Courthouse Record

Saunders County Sheriff to John W. and Cheryl L. Ell, lot 4, 5, 6, 10, 11 in block 12, Colon of Colon.

Albers All Around, LLC to John & Libby, LLC, lot 6, 7 in block 13, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.

Sara Khalil to Adam and Amanda Hill, Block 2, Litles of Valparaiso.

JSK Ventures, LLC to Eagle Woodworks, LLC, lot 89, Sabre Heights Third Addition 3-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Bonnie R. Melis to Jennifer Melis Sokol, lot 2, Whitetail Cove 16-17-6 of Rural Subdivisions.

JSK Ventures, LLC to Jay A. and Shari A. Kaser, lot 143, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Timothy D. Vaughn to The Ashland Gun Club, 14-13-09 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

The Ashland Gun Club to Timothy D. Vaughn, 14-13-09 partial

SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Theodore Banzhaf to Andrew and Mikala Friedrich, lot 116, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Robert K. Murray Trust, et al, and Sandra L. Murray Trust, et al, to Robert K. Murray Trust, et al, and Sandra L. Murray Trust, et al, 14-16-06 SE 1/4.