Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Heather Carlson, commit child abuse intentionally/no injury, sentenced to five years probation; strangulation, sentenced to five years probation; commit child abuse negligently/no injury, seven days jail.
Civil Orders
Ashley L. Roberts vs. Will L. Roberts, dissolution of marriage.
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Wayne Flesher, theft by deception $1,500 to $5,000.
State of Nebraska vs. Dakota J. Wagner, felony flight to avoid, driving during revocation-first.
State of Nebraska vs. Brandon Baker, burglary.
New Civil Cases
Rebecca Joy Scheef vs. Kirk Karl Miller, protection order-domestic abuse.
Pete Gronenthal vs. Lane Gobel, harassment protection order.
Douglas Novotny vs. James Schlueter, harassment protection order.
Sharon McNabb, Jada Waters vs. Andrew Waters, order affirming domestic abuse protection order.
Tiffany M. Vasa vs. Jacob R. Vasa, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Janay L. Curtis, $75; Alexia K. Ziemba, $75; Kirk R. Bates, $25; Tyler D. Handy, $75; Ravonte L. Baucke, $75; Robert J. Reineke, $25; Anthony W. Parde, $24; Sydni M. Blair, $75; Alexis J. Page, $25; Samantha J. Maymi, $25; Tanner J. Hass, $25.
Violate stop or yield sign: Alex M. Legge, $75; Gabrielle C. Petrick, $75.
Fail to display proper number of plates: Matthew W. Weisbrod, $25.
Violate drivers license regulations: Jeremy R. Barnhill, $10.
No operators license: Ravonte L. Baucke, $50.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Ross G. Morris, $125; Elijah D. Henrickson, $75; Selena M. Steinkamp, $125; Kayla M. Thompson, $125.
Failure to use child passenger restraint: Hattie Stuart, $25.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Tristian D. Dougherty, $25.
Wahoo Police Department
Failure to yield right-of-way-entering roadway: Alicia M. Otte, $25.
Speeding: Ayden M. Dungan, $25.
Ashland Police Department
Speeding: Gasper Tercero Bautista, $25.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Matthew J. Santo, $25.
Operate ATV on control-access highway-first: Nathan B. Hodgman, $25; Nathan B. Hodgman, $25.
No operators license/waiverable: Gasper Tercero Bautista, $75.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Marva K. Garrett to John and Rachelle Leyden, lot T-21, Woodcliff Lake Tirawa of Rural Subdivisions.
Wahoo Bakery, LLC to Wahoo Donuts, LLC, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 148, County of Wahoo.
David and Andrea Havranek to Tanner and Paige Peregrine, lot 21, Medlex Phase II 26-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Pentico Funeral Homes, Inc. to John D. and Debi L. Wade, et al, and Taylor A. Pollock, et al, lot 8 and partial lot 7, 9 in block 6, Prague of Prague.
Grace Custom Homes, Co. to William M. and Denise A. Stephany, lot 16, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fifth Replat of Rural Subdivisions.
Matthew B. and Stephanie L. Stricklin to Jesse J. Headud, et al, and Kristina L. Hanzel, et al, lot 3, 4, 5 in block 13, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.
Robert K. Murray Trust, et al, and Sandra L. Murray Trust, et al, to Brendan R. and Elizabeth J. Murray, 33-16-08 partial E 1/2 SW 1/4.
Daniel F. Melsanson to Daniel F. and Patricia L. Melanson, lot 6, Hidden Cove 18-17-6 of Rural Subdivisions.
Mary P. Moore to Daniel D. and Jennifer L. Roach, lot 11, Otoe Ridge 26-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Jonathan and Raven Klone to Chris and Skye Naughton, lot 9, 10 in block 6, Flora City of Ashland.
David J. and Katelynn R. Hoadley to David J. and Katelynn R. Hoadley, partial lot 1, 2 in block 9, Remingtons of Wahoo.
Leroy J. Konecky Trust to Norma L. Konecky Trust, 35-15-08 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Bobby D. Hoffman Sr. to Bridgett R. Welsh, lot 12 and partial lot 11 in block 85, County of Wahoo.
Kate Vosler to Richard Vosler, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 in block 3, Wann of Wann.
Andrew D. and Ashley D. Chvatal to Vernon J. and Gretchen M. Golladay, lot 11, Hillside Estates Replat 34-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Colon Rural Fire District No. 9 to 4J Contracting, LLC, lot 12, 13, 14 in block 2, Colon of Colon.
Patricia A. Basilico Trust to Frank J. and Patricia A. Basilico, lot S-1169, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Wahoo View, LLC to Brandon and Tara A. Prochnow, lot 150, Heritage Heights Third Addition lot 94 Replat of Rural Subdivisions.
