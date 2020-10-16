Courthouse Record

Grace Custom Homes, Co. to William M. and Denise A. Stephany, lot 16, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fifth Replat of Rural Subdivisions.

Matthew B. and Stephanie L. Stricklin to Jesse J. Headud, et al, and Kristina L. Hanzel, et al, lot 3, 4, 5 in block 13, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.

Robert K. Murray Trust, et al, and Sandra L. Murray Trust, et al, to Brendan R. and Elizabeth J. Murray, 33-16-08 partial E 1/2 SW 1/4.

Daniel F. Melsanson to Daniel F. and Patricia L. Melanson, lot 6, Hidden Cove 18-17-6 of Rural Subdivisions.

Mary P. Moore to Daniel D. and Jennifer L. Roach, lot 11, Otoe Ridge 26-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Jonathan and Raven Klone to Chris and Skye Naughton, lot 9, 10 in block 6, Flora City of Ashland.

David J. and Katelynn R. Hoadley to David J. and Katelynn R. Hoadley, partial lot 1, 2 in block 9, Remingtons of Wahoo.

Leroy J. Konecky Trust to Norma L. Konecky Trust, 35-15-08 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Bobby D. Hoffman Sr. to Bridgett R. Welsh, lot 12 and partial lot 11 in block 85, County of Wahoo.

Kate Vosler to Richard Vosler, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 in block 3, Wann of Wann.