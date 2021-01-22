County board hears AltEn concerns

Weible was not the only one to experience a reaction. She said her neighbor’s daughter had puss leaking out of her eyes and that the Mead Public Schools superintendent told her there are days students can’t go out for recess and can’t have the windows open because of the odor.

Because there was so much excess waste, piles started to form as well on the AltEn property, especially so after the Nebraska Department of Agriculture tested the waste and informed AltEn they were no longer able to use it as ground conditioner, Weible said.

After Gillam’s article was published on Jan. 10, it was shared on Facebook pages and was the talk of the town. On Jan. 12, Weible and Mead Mayor Bill Thorson attended the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting to ask the board for help in pushing the process along because it is at a standpoint.

“They don’t do anything to be a good neighbor,” Thorson said.

Weible explained to the board that she has contacted the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency and other organizations to alert them of what AltEn was doing and has received little help.