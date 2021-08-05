County board discusses intersection

District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff and District 4 Supervisor Scott Sukstorf questioned whether speed was a factor when considering safety at the intersection or it was an issue of paying attention while driving.

In September 2020, the county board lost one of its own in a fatal car accident at the very same intersection. Former District 5 Supervisor Larry Mach and his wife Margaret “Marty” were driving south on Highway 109 and were struck as they were crossing Highway 77. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The county board considered a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday demanding that NDOT observe the layout of the intersection and come up with a solution to “reduce the likelihood of fatal accidents in this intersection,” according to the meeting.

The county board also had a discussion with Valparaiso’s Jennifer Joakim. Dobesh announced during the meeting that he would be resigning from his position and enthusiastically recommended to the board that Joakim should be his replacement.

“With a heavy heart, I say that I have made the decision to not stand for re-election,” Dobesh said.

If the county board were to accept Joakim to fulfill Dobesh’s unexpired term, she would begin on Sept. 1 when Dobesh would end his career in the county.