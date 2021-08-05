County board discusses intersection

WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to authorize County Attorney Joe Dobesh to draft a letter to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) about the Highway 77 and 109 intersection near Lake Wanahoo.
The vote came during the supervisors’ meeting on July 27. Just one week prior on July 20, Chohon siblings Monica, 18, James, 11, and Andrew, 7, were killed in a car accident while attempting to cross Highway 77 in a Pontiac Grand Am. Since the fatal accident, a petition on change.org was created as well as a Go Fund Me for the family.
The petition has garnered over 12,000 signatures and the Go Fund Me has raised over $65,500 with the goal of $5,000 as of Monday.
During the meeting, the county board heard from Wahoo Mayor Jerry Johnson, City Administrator Melissa Harrell and Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz. Johnson informed the board that the city has a letter drafted and discussed the public interest in the matter.
“The community has really gotten engaged in this,” Johnson said.
The supervisors discussed what could be put in place in the intersection including a light, lower speed limit and other options. Stukenholtz discussed how the Highway 77 speed limit decrease through Ceresco has been successful and would recommend something similar at this intersection.
District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff and District 4 Supervisor Scott Sukstorf questioned whether speed was a factor when considering safety at the intersection or it was an issue of paying attention while driving.
In September 2020, the county board lost one of its own in a fatal car accident at the very same intersection. Former District 5 Supervisor Larry Mach and his wife Margaret “Marty” were driving south on Highway 109 and were struck as they were crossing Highway 77. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The county board considered a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday demanding that NDOT observe the layout of the intersection and come up with a solution to “reduce the likelihood of fatal accidents in this intersection,” according to the meeting.
The county board also had a discussion with Valparaiso’s Jennifer Joakim. Dobesh announced during the meeting that he would be resigning from his position and enthusiastically recommended to the board that Joakim should be his replacement.
“With a heavy heart, I say that I have made the decision to not stand for re-election,” Dobesh said.
If the county board were to accept Joakim to fulfill Dobesh’s unexpired term, she would begin on Sept. 1 when Dobesh would end his career in the county.
Dobesh explained to the supervisors that he is leaving because his wife received a medical fellowship in Michigan.
Joakim currently runs her own law office in Valparaiso and has worked with Dobesh for many years on several different cases. Joakim first moved to Valparaiso in 2005.
“This is the right time for transition,” Dobesh said. “It would be a lot harder decision if we didn’t have somebody who’s absolutely perfect for the job right in front of us.”
Joakim will be on the county board’s agenda on Aug. 2 for consideration for the petition.
In other action, the board adopted the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 and will have a hearing on Aug. 24. The board also authorized Karloff to sign a declaration related to the storm damage the county experienced on July 9 and 10.
