County board approves conditional use permit for cattle company despite resistance from seed companies

Samples were taken at two of the most active manure storage cells which would be “the best representation of new manure coming from the barns,” Schulting said. Schulting also expressed that in his experience manure samples have never been required before for something like this. Well water samples were also taken.

“We sampled for all the pesticides that had been of concern through AltEn’s processing,” Schulting said.

Schulting said after the sampling was completed they were sent to South Dakota Laboratories. For the two water samples taken, Schulting said it was “non-detect across the board for every pesticide they tested for.”

In the manure samples, they had one trace hit of thiamethoxam, but it was less than five parts per billion which Schulting said was considered as non-quantifiable.

“In general, I was pleasantly surprised to see non-detect on just about everything,” Schulting said.

After Schulting’s report the county board approved the conditional use permit with stipulations such as manure from the cattle company must be incorporated within 24 hours of application on ground and be “perpetual but shall be subject to an annual compliance review.”