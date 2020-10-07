Community provides support to local family after sisters’ accident

Thomson said the meal train was a huge relief because she wasn’t going to be home to cook between two jobs and driving back and forth to Lincoln General where her two daughters were recovering.

“I was almost in tears,” Thomson said. “Because I was just like, somebody really did this for me.”

Since the Thomson family moved to Ashland, they have been very involved in the ROC, Campus Life Ashland and Riverview Community Church, hence the support they have received. According to Gochenour, the meal train shows the support the family needs during this time.

“The meal train was just an idea allowing people to be involved in their life and to show that they’re cared about,” Gochenour said.

Since the accident, a Facebook fundraiser was formed to help with the medical bills. As of Oct. 5, the fundraiser was at $3,430 of a $5,000 goal. Maas, who also donated and cooked a meal for the meal train, said this situation is a perfect example of what they do at Campus Life Ashland or the ROC.

“Just being someone they can talk to,” Maas said. “I believe that is kind of part of what ministry is about just being available when there are times of crisis.”