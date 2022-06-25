Click It or Ticket numbers released

WAHOO – From May 23 through June 5, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office participated in a national safety campaign called “Click It or Ticket.” Overtime for the additional deputies was paid through grant funds provided by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz reported that during this grant period, deputies issued 41 citations and 202 written warnings in Saunders County. Out of this total, two arrests were for DWI, two fugitives were apprehended and two citations were for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

In addition, there were numerous other vehicle and minor violations.