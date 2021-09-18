Cell tower applicant asks for second hearing

Lausterer asked that the previous decision made by the county board back in August to decline the application be reconsidered after another hearing so that all parties can be available.

The tower, which is planned to be 320 feet tall, came into the picture when AT&T approached Tillman about finding a cell tower to provide service near Highway 77 between Ceresco and Wahoo.

Lausterer explained that they are currently working on negotiations which may alter this original plan such as the height of the tower.

“The zoning board said no, we said no, nothing has changed in the application,” District 3 Supervisor Craig Breunig said. “Why don’t you go back and start the process all over again when you’ve made some of the changes that apparently you are negotiating?”

After discussing the application further and hearing from local members of the Swedeburg community who would be affected by the cell tower, the county board ultimately decided to table the request for one month, or until Oct. 5, so that new Saunders County Attorney Jennifer Joakim can become better acquainted with the issue at hand.

In other business, the board heard from different county employees about their budgets in preparation for the budget hearing that was on Sept. 14.

