Cass County GOP hosts gubernatorial town hall debate

WEEPING WATER – The Cass County GOP announced Monday it will host a Republican gubernatorial town hall debate on Saturday, Nov.13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water and invites the public to attend.

Three of the five declared Republican gubernatorial candidates – Michael Connely, Brett Lindstrom and Breland Ridenour – are confirmed participants. Candidates Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster are unable to attend.

Theresa Thibodeau, who is still “strongly considering” entering the race, stated if she decides to declare her candidacy before the debate, she will participate in the event.

“This event is for the people of Nebraska to have the opportunity to meet the candidates and have a real conversation with them,” said Tracy Zeorian, chairman of the Cass County GOP. “Nebraska and our country are at a crossroads and we need a strong leader who is ready and willing to tackle the big issues head-on.”

The moderated town hall debate format enables candidates to answer questions posed directly from constituents. Anyone is welcome to submit a question, which must be submitted by Nov. 10, to cass4gop@gmail.com for vetting.

The free event will also be streamed live on www.cass4gop.com.