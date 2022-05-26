Broadband speed test being encouraged

LINCOLN – Expanding broadband to rural Nebraska, especially District 23, has been one of the priorities for State Sen. Bruce Bostelman.

“Although I have passed a number of bills addressing the deployment of high-speed broadband in rural areas, we still have work to do. Upcoming funding for high-speed broadband is being targeted for unserved and underserved areas,” Bostelman said.

Until now identifying the areas that lack access has been a major roadblock, according to Bostelman. For years, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has relied on faulty data reporting that allowed areas that lacked broadband access to be reported as fully covered. These failures have resulted in several states and the FCC developing more precise broadband access maps to correctly identify the served and unserved areas, he said.

Bostelman said the new maps will be vital in identifying areas to expand broadband infrastructure in the upcoming Federal broadband deployment programs. Precise broadband mapping requires accurate speed testing in order to determine actual speeds versus speeds reported or advertised by service providers. The FCC has said they will be collecting customer generated data from speed tests to help improve their maps.

“This is where you’re needed to help make these maps as accurate as possible,” he added.

The Nebraska Regional Officials Council (NRCO), a statewide organization of Nebraska’s eight economic districts, has made a simple broadband speed test available to all Nebraskans.

“I strongly encourage everyone in District 23 to periodically report their broadband speeds,” Bostelman said.

This test can be accessed at nebraskaspeedtest.org. The data collected will improve mapping information currently being collected by the FCC, and in determining where broadband infrastructure is most needed.

Over the interim, Bostelman will be working to expand high speed broadband infrastructure in District 23.

“In order to accomplish this I need your help by completing this simple test at nebraskaspeedtest.org. You will make a difference,” he said.