Bill would extend time Mead residents could sue ethanol plant to 10 years

It would also extend the time for the family of individuals whose illness or death is linked to exposure to seek compensation.

Blood said her bill – the first of a handful introduced this year in response to the environmental and health crisis at AltEn – was meant to address what she called a “raw deal” thrust upon Mead.

“How long is too long before we pull the plug on these big companies making Nebraskans collateral damage?” Blood asked the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee on Friday, where the bill received a public hearing.

The neonicotinoids found in high concentrations in the wet distiller’s grain stockpiled at AltEn, as well as in the wastewater held for years in damaged lagoons, were designed to be persistent and highly mobile, Blood said.

Recent research has pegged their half-life — the time it takes for them to break down in the environment — at nearly four years, while some of the degraded products are believed to be more toxic than their parent compounds.

The ultimate health effects are far from understood, Blood said, but scientists suspect neonicotinoids could be linked to organ damage, reproductive issues and some cancers.