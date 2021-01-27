Bill seeks to address complaints about AltEn

LINCOLN – After fielding two years of complaints about an ethanol plant near Mead, State Sen. Bruce Bostelman said it was time to seek some resolution.

On Jan. 19, Bostelman, who represents the Mead area, introduced a bill that would prohibit the use of “treated seed corn” in the production of ethanol.

His Legislative Bill 507 is aimed at the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead, the only ethanol plant in the state that uses seed corn coated in fungicides and pesticides to produce ethanol.

The plant has generated complaints about odor, concerns about pollution of groundwater, and worries that piles of fermented grains have caused illnesses among local pets and residents in Mead, a community of 608 people just west of Omaha.

AltEn has been ordered to dispose of its piles of fermented grain by March by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Bostelman said his goal is to not close down the plant, but to get rid of the corn piles and end the use of treated corn.

“It would be great if they continue production, but they need to dispose of it (the corn byproduct) properly and in a timely manner,” he said. “It’s not being disposed of right.”