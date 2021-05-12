Ashland Community Calendar

Thursday, May 13 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m.
Chamber of Commerce meeting, Breadeaux Pizza, 12 p.m.
Saturday, May 15 – ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to noon
Thursday, May 20 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m.
City Council meeting, City office, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 22 – Helicopter Day/Military Recruitment Day, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, May 24 – Food Bank of Lincoln, American Lutheran Church, 3-4 p.m.
Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education meeting, high school conference room, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 27 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 10 through 12 – Ashland city-wide garage sales, various times and locations
Saturday, June 12 – American Legion Charity Golf Tournament, Country Drive Golf Course, 8 a.m.