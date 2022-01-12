Applications accepted for supervisor vacancy

YUTAN – Applications are being taken to fill a vacancy left by the recall of a county supervisor.
Residents in District 2 have until 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18 to submit an application form to the Saunders County Clerk to fill the seat on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors.
Doris Karloff of Yutan, who had been on the county board for almost 37 years, was recalled on Dec. 14.
Official election results show 713 voters chose to remove Karloff from office, compared to 271 who voted to keep her on the county board. Voter turnout for the special election, which was done entirely as a mail-in election, was 38%.
On July 21, Rhonda Carritt of Wahoo filed a petition to recall the Yutan supervisor. Carritt’s reasoning for the filing stems from Karloff allegedly not representing “the best interests of the district.”
“The residents of Saunders County District 2 hold that our elected Supervisor Doris Karloff has not represented the best interests of the district,” the statement read. “Choosing to ignore recommendations of the county planning board, favoring big business over its residents, putting personal and family gain above the residents and being out of touch with her constituents. For this, Karloff should be recalled.”
Karloff submitted a defense statement Aug. 11 and opened stating that a special election of this kind would cost taxpayers approximately $6,000.
Karloff also discussed a controversial solar project south of Yutan that was approved by the county board in her defense statement. Although it was not mentioned in Carritt’s reason for filing the recall, she later told the Wahoo Newspaper that the solar project was a factor.
Some of that land involved in the project belongs to Karloff’s son, Chad. He, like a handful of other residents, made the decision to lease their land for the next few decades for the solar farm.
Because of a conflict of interest, Karloff abstained from all discussion and action related to the solar farm regulations and permits. Karloff, as chairperson, also relinquished her power to District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton during agenda items connected to the solar topic.
“In July-Sept. 2019 my family received the same letters about a solar project as 53 other landowners,” Karloff wrote in her defense statement. “My family had interest. I recused myself immediately, filed papers with the state and did not discuss nor vote on the issue, in order to maintain neutrality.”
On Sept. 20, Carritt presented 75 petitions to Saunders County Clerk/Election Commissioner Patti Lindgren. Lindgren verified that there were more than the 573 signatures required for the recall election to be held. The county board set the mail-in election for Dec. 14.
The election results were certified on Dec. 22 after the election commissioner’s office canvassed the votes. On that day, Karloff’s seat on the board would have been vacated. But she chose to resign on Dec. 20 after the supervisors meeting.
Those who wish to apply for the vacant seat must be a registered voter and reside within the District 2 boundaries, which recently changed after redistricting following the results of the 2020 U.S. Census.
District 2 no longer includes the Wahoo Rural Township, and some sections in Clear Creek and Ashland Rural townships that were in District 1 are now in District 2.
Interviews with the applicants will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26 beginning at 9 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors room at the courthouse in Wahoo.
The person who is appointed to the seat will be sworn in at 8:45 a.m., Feb. 1. The salary is $26,030 per year, with benefits, according to Lindgren.
Applications are available at the Saunders County Clerk’s office or online at www.saunderscounty.ne.gov.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.