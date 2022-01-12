Applications accepted for supervisor vacancy

Karloff submitted a defense statement Aug. 11 and opened stating that a special election of this kind would cost taxpayers approximately $6,000.

Karloff also discussed a controversial solar project south of Yutan that was approved by the county board in her defense statement. Although it was not mentioned in Carritt’s reason for filing the recall, she later told the Wahoo Newspaper that the solar project was a factor.

Some of that land involved in the project belongs to Karloff’s son, Chad. He, like a handful of other residents, made the decision to lease their land for the next few decades for the solar farm.

Because of a conflict of interest, Karloff abstained from all discussion and action related to the solar farm regulations and permits. Karloff, as chairperson, also relinquished her power to District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton during agenda items connected to the solar topic.

“In July-Sept. 2019 my family received the same letters about a solar project as 53 other landowners,” Karloff wrote in her defense statement. “My family had interest. I recused myself immediately, filed papers with the state and did not discuss nor vote on the issue, in order to maintain neutrality.”