AGHS thespians ask audience to help solve mystery

ASHLAND – It’s a murder mystery set in the Old West that asks the audience to help find the criminal.
Ashland-Greenwood High School will present “The Groom Has Cold Feet” by Martin A. Follose on two nights in the main gym.
The three-act play will be held on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5. The curtain goes up both nights at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the play will be preceded by skits performed by middle school theater arts class.
The play is set on Main Street in the fictional town of Pine Grove where the citizens are up in arms when the reviled Albert Webster turns up dead on the morning he was wed local sweetheart Kayla May Blossom.
Webster’s unpopularity ensures there is no shortage of suspects for Sheriff Tickle to sort through. With help from the audience, he will find the killer in no time.
Ashland English/drama teacher Janice Jacobs is directing the play with the help of Colleen Lewin and Jeff Kuhl.
Jacobs said they chose the play for many reasons. First, it has been many years since they have added the audience-participation element to a spring play.
“They will be helping solve the crime,” she said.
Second, Jacobs was drawn to a plot that combines a western, a mystery and a comedy.
“We haven’t done a western in a really long time, and I kind of like the mystery genre,” she said.
The play also worked because the cast was not large and the three acts are fairly short.
“I pick a play I think the kids can be successful creating characters and that we can get done in a reasonable amount of time with the resources we have,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said it has been a challenge to bring this play to production. Many of her students are involved in other activities, making it hard for them to find time for rehearsals and practice. And they have had to share the stage with the middle school wrestling team over the past several weeks. Up until recently, they have rehearsed in the choir room.
“We just got on the stage last Wednesday,” she said.
Despite the challenges, everyone is putting their full effort into the play. The students have had fun adopting country “dialects” for their characters, Jacobs said. She had them watch classic TV shows like “Beverly Hillbillies” and “The Andy Griffith Show” for inspiration upon which to base their characters.
“That has been fun to do the research,” she said.
The play will also feature an original song written by Kuhl.
“The kids will be singing it as part of the play,” Jacobs said.
The audience will also want to pay close attention to the costumes used in this play, as they may look familiar. Jacobs said the community has generously donated costumes over the years, so much so that in recent years she has had to say no because the storage room is full.
For this play, however, Jacobs had the kids pull out all of the costumes, searching for items that look like they are from the 1930s.
“The audience might get to see some of those costumes they donated march across the stage,” she said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.