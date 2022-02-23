AGHS thespians ask audience to help solve mystery

Second, Jacobs was drawn to a plot that combines a western, a mystery and a comedy.

“We haven’t done a western in a really long time, and I kind of like the mystery genre,” she said.

The play also worked because the cast was not large and the three acts are fairly short.

“I pick a play I think the kids can be successful creating characters and that we can get done in a reasonable amount of time with the resources we have,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said it has been a challenge to bring this play to production. Many of her students are involved in other activities, making it hard for them to find time for rehearsals and practice. And they have had to share the stage with the middle school wrestling team over the past several weeks. Up until recently, they have rehearsed in the choir room.

“We just got on the stage last Wednesday,” she said.