AG FFA members awarded State Degrees

ASHLAND – Being in FFA allows for many opportunities for members to achieve. One of those opportunities is the chance to get a State Degree.

To be awarded a State Degree members must have met the following requirements: been a FFA member for the past two years, previously obtain a Greenhand and Chapter Degree, complete two full years of agricultural courses, fill out an income and expense balance sheet, participate in at least 25 hours of community service, complete 10 procedures of parliamentary law, present a six-minute speech on a topic related to agriculture or FFA, have at least 375 points in FFA activities (such as meetings or participation in CDEs), have at least 110 points in FFA activities above the chapter level (district contests, state/national convention) and finally pass an interview process.

The interview process, usually an in-person event held at a local school within the FFA district, was held virtually this year, via Zoom, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The members of the Ashland Greenwood FFA Chapter that put in the effort to achieve this honor this year were Shane Allington, Bryce Kjar, Jessica Stander and Delanee Stauffer. Unfortunately, like last year’s members that achieved their State Degrees, these new recipients will receive them through mail instead of at the usual ceremony that is held at the Nebraska State FFA Convention.