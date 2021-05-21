2021 Nebraska Passport Program now underway

LINCOLN – Get ready to discover Nebraska’s beautiful scenery, eat delicious food, shop local and learn more of the state’s history, because the 2021 Nebraska Passport program officially began on May 1. The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations.

“There’s already a lot of excitement built up around this year’s program and people are looking forward to traveling around the state this summer,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “The tourism industry took a big hit last year, so not only is the Nebraska Passport a great way to explore the state; it’s also a great way to support the featured local businesses and the communities they are in.”

More than 28,000 Passport booklets have been requested as of April 27. Last year, a record-breaking 1,185 participants finished all 70 stops.

The 2021 Passport will run through Sept. 30 and features 70 attractions organized into 10 categories, including: Visual Treats, Parking Spots, Aroma Therapy, Now Hear This, Growth Opportunities, Grub and Cuisine, Shoptimum Values, Childish Things, Branching Out and Time Travel.