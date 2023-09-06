WAHOO — The National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. houses an exhibition exploring the history of United States democracy, from the days of the Boston Tea Party to Barack Obama.

From now until October, Wahoo and Saunders County residents can save themselves a trip to the nation’s capital and instead head to the Saunders County Museum, where they can see a traveling Smithsonian exhibition based on the one in Washington — “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.”

The exhibit tackles the concept of democracy from many angles, examining its origins, its design and its path to the present. It touches on the beginnings of America’s political parties, how immigrants earn citizenship, how the structures of voting have changed over the years, and much more, according to museum curator Erin Hauser.

“There’s something for everybody,” she said last Thursday. “It doesn’t matter which side of the political spectrum you fall on. I think, maybe, you’ll learn something even pertaining to the other side.”

The exhibit is part of a partnership between Humanities Nebraska and the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program, which sends Smithsonian exhibits to small towns across the country.

“Their main focus is to get Smithsonian-level informational exhibits to smaller towns,” Hauser said. “Not everybody can get to Washington, D.C. to see the Smithsonian.”

Hauser said the museum applied to host the exhibit late last year and was notified this spring that it would be coming to Wahoo, starting Aug. 29. The pieces making up the exhibition arrived in 16 crates the weekend before it was set to debut, and museum staff spent a Saturday puzzling it together.

On Aug. 29, a grand opening was held, and a slate of events is scheduled to fill the calendar until the exhibit moves on in early October. Hauser said as part of the museum’s role in curating the exhibit, the museum needed to line up programming and its own exhibits that create a local link to the information included in “Voices and Votes.”

Discussions are set to cover civics-related subjects such as citizenship, voting rights, protest music and journalism’s role in shaping democracy.

In conjunction with “Voices and Votes,” the Saunders County Museum has three exhibits on display that explore the county’s and Nebraska’s connection to the nationwide idea of democracy.

One exhibit lays out dozens of campaign marketing materials, for city and county candidates, as well as national icons like Robert F. Kennedy and Franklin D. Roosevelt. Another exhibit, taken from the museum’s archives, follows the struggle women faced in gaining the right to vote.

The third exhibit features a Saunders County club nearly forgotten by history: the Wahoo chapter of the Ida McKinley Club. The clubs, found across the country, promoted the campaign of Ida’s husband, future president William McKinley. Members wore dresses made of stars and stripes — with navy blue and stars on top, and red and white stripes down the skirt. The museum sourced two of the dresses from local collections on a loan to the exhibit.

Hauser said her research on the Ida McKinley club turned up next to nothing, except for newspaper clippings and a photo showing dozens of club members posing in front Wahoo’s former city hall. One news article said the club’s membership was over 300.

“Apparently, it was a seriously active club,” Hauser said.

The three locally minded exhibits are microcosms of a nearly 250-year-old experiment that’s still ongoing today. No matter the modern political climate, Hauser said the Founding Fathers’ vision is important to revisit, and it’s vividly on display from now until Oct. 7.

“This is sort of a national thing, but it does relate, obviously, to the local level as well,” Hauser said. “In the end, the Founding Fathers came together and formed a brand new concept.”

More information on the exhibit can be found at saunderscomuseum.org.