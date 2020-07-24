DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Civil Cases
Michael Kaspar vs. Clifford Prochaska and Leona Placek; petition for mandatory injunction.
FC Marketplace LLC vs. John Stephens and Hand Electric LLC; contract dispute-open accounts.
JBGB Investments LLC vs. Alten LLC, a Kansas Limited Liability Company; Cortland Capital Market Services, LLC, a beneficiary; Fidelity National Title Insurance Company, as trustee; Platte River Green Fuels, LLC, Mead Acquisition Company, The Robert Lannin, Esquire, as trustee; John Doe and Jane Doe, real names and marriage status unknown; and all other persons or entities, real names unknown, having any right, title or interest in real estate (named); foreclosure.
AM JJ Investments LLC vs. Alten, LLC and all other persons or entities, real names unknown, having or claiming and right, title or interest in W 1/2 S 12 T14N R8 Sixth, Saunders County, Neb., real names unknown; foreclosure-taxes.
Hynek Farms LLC vs. Custom Marketing Company LLC, Global Industries, Inc., d/b/a MFS York; Custom Marketing Company LLC vs. Midwest Grain Bins LLC, Jader Enterprises LLC and Macon Construction LLC, Eric Zeiser Construction LLC; contract dispute.
Sylvia A. Wade vs. Michael E. Fritzinger; negligence-vehicular.
Julie Palm, individually; Rodney Palm, individually; Julie Palm and Rodney Palm as next friends, parents and natural guardians of Wyatt Palm; Julie and Rodney Palm as next friend, parent and guardian of Melissa Palm vs. Margaret Hockett – negligence-vehicular.
Nicholas Huggins, Miranda Huggins, Stephanie Huggins and Rachel Huggins vs. Richard Franks, City of Ashland, and all persons having or claiming interest in East Half of Lot 11 and all of Lot 12 in Block 12, Miller and Clark of Ashland, Saunders County, Neb., real names unknown; partition and quiet title.
Mark Snook vs. Farm Bureau Property and Casualty Company; negligence-vehicular.
Husker Electric Supply Co., Inc. vs. Heritage Scratch Kitchen and Spirits, Inc.; miscellaneous civil.
Barry Wallin, individually; Brad Wallin, individually; Bart Wallin, individually vs. Duane Ratkovec; contract dispute.
John Zimmerman and Kelbi L. Kotschwar vs. Nathaniel Steyer; protection order-harrassment.
First National Bank of Omaha vs. Theresa D. Welker; contract dispute.
Rita Diane Grigg vs. Eddy Wayne Grigg; complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Amy D. Davis vs. Christopher J. Davis; complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Danette L. Obert vs. Todd A. Obert; complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Levi Ryan Roeber vs. Darcy Lynn Roeber; complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Ashley M. Mayer vs. Jaime M. Mayer; complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Joseph L. McFarland Jr. vs. Myria A. McFarland; complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Justin L. Wicker vs. Kaitlyn L. Wicker; complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Tina J. Francis vs. Thomas A. Francis Jr.; complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Christopher S. Mitchell vs. Desiree D. Mitchell; complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Nicole L. Bundy vs. Ryan H. Bundy; complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Joel Konecky vs. Terri Konecky; complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Pamela A. Haschke vs. Shane B. Haschke; complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Melanie R. Climer-Wilson vs. Israel J. Wilson; complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Pamela S. Pospisil vs. Arnold E. Pospisil; complaint for legal separation.
Bobby S. Bates Sr. vs. Amanda S. Bates; complaint for paternity, custody, parenting time and child support.
Lori Gardiner vs. Brandon Schmidt; petition for grandparent visitation.
Civil Orders
Cynthia S. Dunn vs. Michael Leon Dunn, decree of dissolution of marriage.
Kimberly Sue Pershing vs. Joe Lynn Pershing Jr., decree of dissolution of marriage and property settlement agreement.
Lisa M. Vasa vs. Ronald J. Vasa, decree of dissolution of marriage.
Sara J. Schneider vs. Corey D. Schneider, decree of dissolution of marriage.
Danielle Jo Sexton vs. Nicholas Dee Sexton, decree of dissolution of marriage.
Chad Michael Simon McGree, decree of name change to Chad Michael Simon.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
New Civil Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Edgar Alaniz, reckless driving-first offense; sentenced to $200 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Cindi Miller, driving under suspension/before reinstatement, sentenced to 16 days jail; operating or parking an unregistered vehicle, sentenced to 16 days jail; failure to appear or comply, sentenced to 16 days jail.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Daniel Aaron Williams, of Ashland and Danielle Kathleen Reynolds, of Ashland, issued on June 25.
Brian Grant Tibbens, of Wahoo and Michelle Renee Cleveland, of Wahoo, issued on July 2.
Tyler Jordan Cihal, of Colon and Lynze Anne Divis, of Colon, issued on July 6.
Dustin Edward Woster, of Yutan and Colby Krystal Lemmerman, of Yutan, issued on July 6.
David Jerome Benes, of Valparaiso and April Marie Ebert, of Valparaiso, issued on July 7.
Jason Shelby Stork, of Cedar Bluffs and Amy Jean Tobey, of Cedar Bluffs, issued on July 14.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Don Johnson Homes II, Inc. to James G. and Chelsea M. Doggett, lot 6 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Scharfen Enterprises, LLC to Stephen F. and Mary Jane Glade, lot 106, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Seventh Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
John L. Maginn Trust, to Reuben E. and Doris M. Klingemann Trust, lot S-1200, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Brandon T. and Alison R. Wesely to Jacob and Cady Riemann, lot 1, Westdale of Wahoo.
Micah J. and Savanna F. Groteluschen to Brandon and Julie Ann Pierce, lot 21, Clove Hill of Ashland.
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Newrez, LLC, lot 12, Briarwood 10-14-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Eric and Mary Beth Himmelberg, to Mitchell and Erica Ostgren, lot 1 in block 3, Hrdlicka’s of Wahoo.
Cynthia S. Dunn to Michael L. Dunn, lot 7 in block 2, Barry’s of Wahoo.
Stephanie Hay to Stephanie R. Johns, lot 14 in block 2, Westridge Knolls Addition of Ceresco.
Wolfe Acres, LLC to Nathan and Cheyenne Fries, 13-15-06 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
T5 Development, LLC to William T. and Holly J. Henning, lot 47, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Joseph Marr, et al, and Kathryn Spanheimer, et al, lot 28, Itan Parkview Phase 2 of Yutan.
Elmer R. and Nancy A. Cheek to Baylee R. Kingsley, lot 13 and partial lot 12 in block 6, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.
Mitchell W. and Kay L. Osborn to Brian D. Jacobsen and Heidi Lasala-Jacobsen, lot 12 in block 3, Riverview 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Tylor and Heather Kennedy to Courtney and Tracy Schram, lot 9 and partial lot 8 in block 1, Miller and Clark of Ashland, partial lot 10, block 4, Flora City of Ashland.
James V. and Marcy C. Larocca to Robert E. Bernheisel Jr., block 12, Morse Bluff of Morse Bluff, partial lot 11, Morse Bluff Tracts of Morse Bluff.
Edward R. Sekera Jr. Trust to Michael R. and Carla R. McKnight, lot S-1044, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Rodney Hornby Estate to Michael W. and Nichole M. Morrison, lot 30, Sandy Pointe Lake Development of Rural Subdivisions.
David W. and Linda L. Callahan to Matthew D. Callahan, 32-16-09 partial E 1/2 SE 1/4.
Malibu Holdings, LLC to Tyler J. and Jessica I. Thies, lot 127, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Michael G. and Tammy E. Hancock, et al, and William F. II and Renee F. Hancock, et al, to Kevin and Diana Haynes, lot 4 and partial lot 5 in block 150, County of Wahoo.
Spencer T. Saunders to Jason and Courtney Vanscoy, lot 7, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Brett and Lindsey Jurey to Shane P. Robinson, et al, and Rebecca J. Gaffney, et al, lot 4, Heritage Heights 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Glen A. Kreikemeier to Phil. S. and Michelle L. Novak, lot 5, Autumn Meadows 32-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
