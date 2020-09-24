Public Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Civil Orders
Heather M. Townsend vs. Gary G. Townsend, order to dismiss.
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Christopher J. Davis, creation/distribution of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, possession of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.
State of Nebraska vs. Koty Buesing, possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Nebraska vs. Mandy L. Juedes, possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension.
State of Nebraska vs. Kirk K. Miller, third degree domestic assault with prior.
State of Nebraska vs. Scott A. Miller, driving under the influence-fourth offense.
State of Nebraska vs. Michael L. Pacula, driving under the influence-fourth offense, criminal mischief $1,500 to $5,000.
State of Nebraska vs. Ronald L. Alley, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or K2 less than one ounce; tampering with evidence.
State of Nebraska vs. Matthew J. Barnes, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance.
State of Nebraska vs. Jeffrey A. Steinhauer, leaving the scene of an injury accident-habitual, tampering with evidence-habitual, no insurance.
State of Nebraska vs. William R. Hilding, violation of foreign protection order-prior.
State of Nebraska vs. Marc Trautrimas, driving under the influence aggravated-fourth offense.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Leon Swanson, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, sentenced to $100 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Cody Robinson, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, sentenced to 14 days jail, license revoked one year; speeding, sentenced to $75 fine; failure to appear or comply with citation, sentenced to 14 days jail.
State of Nebraska vs. Xzavier Fort, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, sentenced to $100 fine; violate handheld wireless communication device-first, sentenced to $50 fine.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Patrick S. Maradiaga Doblado, $25; Matthew B. Rozic, $125.
Overweight on axle or group of axles: Christopher J. Snider, $150.
No operator license/waiverable: Liam A. Mosher, $75.
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Julia D. Autobee, $300; Tanner S. Larson, $25; Joseph J. Beeson, $125.
Following too close: Keith A. Hunt, $50.
No proof of ownership: Tanner S. Larson, $50.
Failure to yield right-of-way-entering roadway: Daniel E. Naylon, $25.
Violate stop or yield sign: Sarah C. Lewis, $50.
Wahoo Police Department
Speeding: Deric D. Day, $10; Christina M. Aldrich, $75; Trey Z. Miller, $25; Janet Rhynalds, $10; Eric A. Himmelberg, $25; Emma Osnes, $25; Barbara L. Potter, $25; Dennis A. Groff, $25; William F. Hammond, $25; Hillary Ahrens, $25; Amanda M. Krivanek, $25; Jeremiah Duerkson, $25; Joseph K. Dailey, $25; Daniel K. Carlson, $10; Sheena M. Else, $25; Ashley Schmidt, $25; Kenneth W. Myers, $75; Kristine A. Yost, $10; Patrick Stava, $25; Skylar M. Paseka, $25; Douglas M. Haynes, $25.
No operator license, Donald F. Arney, $50.
No valid registration: Trey Z. Miller, $25.
No license on person: Janet Rhynalds, $25.
Violate stop or yield sign: Rory H. Buckendahl, $75; Keith L. Maly, $75.
Failure to use seatbelt: Rory H. Buckendahl, $25; Sheena M. Else, $25; Kenneth W. Myers, $25; Skylar M. Paseka, $25.
Ashland Police Department
No valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan: Adam J. McCoy, $25; Jacquelyn L. Elliot, $25.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jason Robert Saar, of Lincoln, and Michelle Rachel Green, of Lincoln, filed on Sept. 9.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Jeremy and Angela M. Bailiff to Paul and Tosha Kumke, lot 9, Bull Run 2 of Yutan.
Karen J. Morrissey to Austin L. and Amy L. Vermeline, 16-15-06 NE 1/4 NE 1/4.
CCE Investments, LLC to Matthew J. and Tonya Easton, lot 135, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Raikes Foundation Farms, Inc. to Raikes Farm Enterprises, Inc., 21-13-09 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial NE 1/4 SW 1/4, partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.
West Limited, LLC to Roger E. and Glenda R. Harders, 34-17-08 partial SW 1/4.
Russell A. and Caroline M. Westerhold to Russell A. and Caroline M. Westerhold, 24-13-08 partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Ronald G. and Genevieve E. Poskochil, et al, Randall and Janet M. Maly, et al, and Larry J. and Sharon Poskochil, et al, to Michael and Mary Ann Kavan, et al, and David Kavan, et al, 08-13-06 N 1/2 SW 1/4.
Kyle D. and Angela N. Stein to D & E Custom Building & Design Inc., lot 82, Sabre Heights Third Addition 3-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Melissa K. Novak to Jonathon M. Novak, lot 9, 10 in block 173, County Second of Wahoo.
T5 Development, LLC to CCE Investments, LLC, lot 127, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Thomas Family Trust to T5 Development, LLC, lot 127, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Gary C. and Denise K. Zicafoose to Zig-Ler Route 64 Farms, LLC, 01-15-08 N 1/2 SW 1/4, partial S 1/2 SW 1/4.
Thomas A. and Susan O. Townsend to Timothy E. and Kathy A. Knowlton, lot 5, Thomas Lakes 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Dale H. and Connie Rood to Kirk Lindstrom, et al, and Chyanne Caniglia, et al, lot 30, Ridge Phase IV 32 and 33-15-6 of Rural Subdivisions.
D.A. Lien, LLC to Nicole R. Iwan, lot 1, Whiteway 4-14-6 of Rural Subdivisions.
Carlene E. Svoboda to Adam and Jocelyn Sutej, lot 70, Heritage Heights 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
