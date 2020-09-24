Public Record

State of Nebraska vs. Matthew J. Barnes, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance.

State of Nebraska vs. Jeffrey A. Steinhauer, leaving the scene of an injury accident-habitual, tampering with evidence-habitual, no insurance.

State of Nebraska vs. William R. Hilding, violation of foreign protection order-prior.

State of Nebraska vs. Marc Trautrimas, driving under the influence aggravated-fourth offense.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Leon Swanson, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, sentenced to $100 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Cody Robinson, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, sentenced to 14 days jail, license revoked one year; speeding, sentenced to $75 fine; failure to appear or comply with citation, sentenced to 14 days jail.

State of Nebraska vs. Xzavier Fort, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, sentenced to $100 fine; violate handheld wireless communication device-first, sentenced to $50 fine.