CORRECTION: In the May 4 issue, we incorrectly published the name of Patrick Vandeman in the District Court Criminal Orders. The correct item should have read: State of Nebraska vs. Lance Vandeman, Greenwood, attempt of a class 4 felony, two years probation extended 12 months.

DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

Civil Orders

Savanna L. Sydow vs. Bryce Sydow, decree of dissolution of marriage.

Holly D. Hansen vs. Matthew S. Hansen, decree of dissolution of marriage.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Sean McMorris, Fremont, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, sentenced to $100 fine.

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Andrew S. Reinke, Ashland, $125; Cody T. Marshalek, Raymond, $50; Avery M. Anderson-Baer, Lincoln, $75.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Jill H. Sand, Lincoln, $25.

Violate load contents requirements: Andrew P. Sauer, Omaha, $100.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Stephanie D. Tubbs, Lincoln, $125; Ramiro Ramos Nunez, Grand Island, $200; Gregory J. Preister, Norfolk, $200; Christopher Lindenmuth, Lincoln, $125.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Andrew L. Vech, Cedar Bluffs, $25; Joshua M. Myers, Valley, $25; Mason G. Danner-Stovie, Ashland, $25.

Ashland Police Department

No operator’s license/waiverable: Courtney Montez, Arapahoe, $75.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Cody Willis Lambert of Ashland and Kenzie Grace Marie Strate of Ashland, applied May 9.

Bryce Gerald Kitrell of Ashland and Alexa Nicole Edmisten of Ashland, applied May 9.

Darwin Kelly Wittmuss of Ashland and Stacey Kathrym Atherton of Ashland, applied May 10.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

John B. Proctor Estate to Michael P. and Rhonda J. Cronican, partial lot 13 in block 9, Memphis of Memphis.

Saunders County Sheriff to Jeff and Erin Buckmaster, lot 5 in block 1, Riverview 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions; lot 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, Riverview First 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

John G. Poehling Trust to Steven M. and Jennifer J. Riddell, lot S-42, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Thomas Family Trust to Robert J. and Teresa A. Bednar, lot 147, Lake Allure Third Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions; Outlot E, Lake Allure Third Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

T5 Development, LLC to Thomas Family Trust, lot 147, Lake Allure Third Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions; Outlot E, Lake Allure Third Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Betty L. Christopher to Rolando and Janet Hernandez, 36-13-09 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4, partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Robert H. and Cathy J. Hansen to Robert H. and Cathy J. Hansen Trust, lot 30, 31, 32 in block 2, Fairview of Cedar Bluffs.

Mitchell B. and Darla J. Meyer to Jeffrey R. and Sandy Henry, lot S-1227, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Elaine Kiesbye-Camezind Trust to Scott E. Camezind, 21-16-07 partial W 1/2 NW 1/4.

Aria Custom Homes, LLC to RCMD, Inc., lot 86, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Aria Custom Homes, LLC to Bryan Robinson, lot 85, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Matthew and Stacy Weaklend to Stanley L. Fernaus, et al, and Brady L. and Sharissa Fernaus, et al, lot S-1221, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.