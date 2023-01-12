Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Alexander J. Weber, Yutan, resisting arrest-with prior, driving under the influence-first offense, reckless driving, leaving the scene-property damage, criminal mischief $0-500, PBT refusal.

State of Nebraska vs. Jeffrey J. Bovee, Valparaiso, strangulation, third degree domestic assault, criminal mischief $0-500.

State of Nebraska vs. Trent Deering, Ithaca, strangulation, third degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse.

State of Nebraska vs. Toby Leiting, Lincoln, driving while revoked from DUI-subsequent, possession of methamphetamine.

Civil Orders

David J. Codr vs. Pamela Codr, order of dismissal.

Stanley W. Graves. vs. Theresa L. Graves, stipulated decree and property settlement agreement.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Cassie Miller, Weston, driving under the influence-second offense, sentenced to 90 days jail (credit one day time served), license revoked 18 months, interlock device.

State of Nebraska vs. Andrew Cavazos, Lincoln, driving under suspension/before reinstatement-state, sentenced to $50 fine; possession of marijuana 1 oz. or less, $300 fine; operate or park an unregistered vehicle, $25 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Tyler Melia, Omaha, driving during revocation/impound-second/third, sentenced to 14 days jail (credit four days time served), license revoked one year.

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Cole L. Strong, Schuyler, $75; James R. Woita, Malmo, $75; Jesus A. Fernandez Marin, Cape Canaveral, Florida, $75; Andrew E. Hays, Yutan, $125; James D. Debord, Fremont, $200.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Luke P. Nielsen, Omaha, $25.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Jay K. Throckmorton, Weston, $75.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Danielle L. Hier, Lincoln, $75; Jennifer J. Miller, Lincoln, $75.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Irvin L. Finney, Yutan, $25.

Careless driving: Wyatt A. Roll, Omaha, $100.

Wahoo Police Department

Violate stop or yield sign: Edgar F. Pompa Segoviano, Lincoln, $75.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Chase D. Trent, Fremont, $25; Bobby D. New, Ceresco, $25.

Ashland Police Department

Speeding: Aaron C. Smith, Lincoln, $75.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Thomas Mark Benes of Valparaiso and Halle Jo Hiemstra of Wahoo, applied Dec. 30, 2022.

REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Kenneth L. and Lavera M. Regier Trust to Casey and Rebecca Kucera, 04-14-07 partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Katherine M. Kavan to Kristopher C. Kavan, 20-16-07 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4, SW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Patrick J. Jr. and Kimberly D. Shanahan to Tim and Meghann Snyder, et al, and Neil and Lisa Hansen, et al, lot 4 in block 1, Killians of Cedar Bluffs.

Boyd L. and Christine M. Johnson to Raikes Farm Partners, LLC, partial lot 11 in block 24, Flora City of Ashland.

Dale and Stephanie Wilson to DMZ, LLC, 35-13-06 partial E 1/2 SE 1/4.

Tracy J. Lowther to Andrew S. and Tiffany S. Foxhoven, lot S-1153, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Ryan P. Burklund to C3S Investments, LLC, 35-13-09 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Brandon E. and Susan Parmer to Ashland Development, LLC, 35-13-09 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Michael T. and Katlyn R. Herman to Jordan and Amber Kavan, lot 21, Timber Ridge Estates 16-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Ethan and Amy Wagner to David L.E. and Stacey L. Lincoln, lot 4 and partial lot 3, 5 in block 9, Anderson and Carlsons of Mead.

Keith M. and Connie S. Kroksh to Jake A. Romero, lot 3, Championship Lake 23-14-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Jason and Hannah C. Porto to Jason and Hannah C. Porto, 23-16-08 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Elsie C. Popken Estate to Jason and Hannah C. Porto, 23-16-08 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Marvin F. Popken Trust and Elsie C. Popken Estate to Jason and Hannah C. Porto, 23-16-08 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Linda S. Adney Estate to Christina M. Hansen, 28-16-07 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

LTM Rentals, LLC to Justin D. and Kristen L. Meyer, partial lot 8, Cedar Bluffs Tracts of Cedar Bluffs.

Gilberta A. Racek to Wilfred W. and Linda L. Kreikemeier, 19-17-06 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Elsie C. Popken Estate to Abram D. Marshall, 23-16-08 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NE 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Marvin F. Popken Trust to Abram D. Marshall, 23-16-08 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NE 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Elsie C. Popken Estate to Abram D. Marshall, 23-16-08 SE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Marvin F. Popken Trust to Abram D. Marshall, 23-16-08 SE 1/4 NW 1/4.