DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Charles B. Gross, Ithaca, child abuse, possession of methamphetamine.

State of Nebraska vs. Matthew M. Ball, Fremont, driving under the influence aggravated-third offense, drive on shoulder.

State of Nebraska vs. Caleb R. Feil, Wahoo, possession of methamphetamine.

State of Nebraska vs. Mark Fuller, Omaha, driving while revoked from DUI-subsequent.

New Civil Cases

Wells Fargo Bank vs. Brenda L. Thomas.

Amanda J. Sowards vs. Ronald J. Sowards, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Savanna L. Sydow vs. Bryce Sydow, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Brent M. Bivens vs. Candida M. Bivens, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Zachary Fox, Ashland, commit child abuse negligently/no injury (two counts), sentenced to 24 months probation.

Civil Orders

Lindsay L. Stratton, Neveah B. Schulte vs. Matthew Stratton, order to grant dismissal of domestic abuse protection order.

Cayden Michael Wilson, order for name change.

Sheena M. Ulibarri, Evangeline C. Ulibarri and Hannah L. Myers vs. Steven Sudik, Debbie Sudik and Colton Sudik, order of dismissal.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner, Clerk Magistrate Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Timothy G. Dorn, Omaha, driving under the influence .15-plus or refusal (one prior conviction), sentenced to 30 days jail (credit two days time served), 24 months probation, license revoked five years, interlock device.

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Jack A. Diaz, Lincoln, $25.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Zaqueo Q. Alonzo, San Antonio, Texas, $75.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Juan Lopez Martinez, Lincoln, $200.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Rene M. Lopez Gomez, Columbus, $75.

No proof of ownership: Nicholas V. Arps, Columbus, $50.

Wahoo Police Department

Violate stop or yield sign: Mark E. Bolander, Blair, $75.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen, Register of Deeds

Mary C. Rawley to Mary D. Rawley Trust, lot S-1011, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Stephen V. Martens to Stephen V. Martens Trust, lot 13, Estates Provence 35-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Donna Reitmajer to Dawn D. Pabian, lot 1, Colony of Wahoo.

Initium Novum, LLC to John R. and Jodi L. Murren, partial lot 5, Cedar Bluffs Tracts of Cedar Bluffs.

Zachary T. Duncan to Brendon and Joanna Jorgensen, lot 23 in block 4, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.

Robert A. and Christina A. Luebbe to Robert A. Luebbe Trust, et al, and Christina A. Luebbe Trust, et al, 11-12-09 partial E 1/2 NE 1/4, 12-12-09 partial NW 1/4.

Allison N. Ray to Timothy J. Buckley, partial lot 11, Yutan Tracts 27-15-9 of Yutan.

JD Builders, Inc. to Jed L. and Amanda L. Moon, lot 9 in block 4, Whitetail Estates Second Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Donna Reitmajer to The Public, lot 1, Colony of Wahoo.

William H. and Denise A. Stephany to William H. and Denise A. Stephany, lot 16, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fifth Replat of Rural Subdivisions.

Donn L. Patrick Trust to Jesse Bergman, et al, and Elizabeth Tonniges, et al, lot 196, Iron Horse II 1-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Edward and Dara Mlinek, et al; Scott and Jodi Spethman, et la; Mary Spethman, et al; Gregory Hacker, et al, to Dara D. Mlinek Trust, lot 49, Big Sandy First Addition Replat 6-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Edward and Dara Mlinek, et al; Scott and Jodi Spethman, et la; Mary Spethman, et al; Gregory Hacker, et al, to James D. and Becky L. Kruger, lot 51, Big Sandy First Addition Replat 6-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Joseph Wahl, et al, and Shayla Reed, et al, to Jerelyn Ramsey-Lester, lot 31, Thomas Lakes Third 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Skyline Properties, LLC to North River Auto, LLC, partial lot 12, 13, Wahoo Industries Airpark of Wahoo.

Brian and Kristin N. Townsend to Raymond L. Kush, lot 26, Thomas Lakes 7 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Jean C. Groff Estate to Randal F. Kremlacek, 20-17-05 N 1/2 NW 1/4, 17-17-05 SE 1/4 SW 1/4, partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Jay and Heilman Heilman to Dylan M. and Haley M. Macklem, partial lot 12, 14, 16, 18 in block 24, Mead of Mead.

Tammie K. Tonniges to Matthew D. and Dana M. Sousek, partial lot 1, 2, 3 in block 150, County of Wahoo.

Luke and Alice Benes to Luke and Alice F. Benes, lot 9, 10 and partial lot 8 in block 3, Weber City Park of Valparaiso.

Amy L. Preucil to David L. Preucil Jr., lot S-1062, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Charles L. Sipe Trust, et al, and Raiter Family Trust, et al, to Ashland Rural Fire Protection District 1, lot 2, Sipe Addition 35-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

George W. and Sharon K. Vrana to Steven W. and Carol Brabec, 16-15-07 NW 1/4 SE 1/4.

George W. and Sharon K. Vrana to Steven W. and Carol Brabec, 17-15-07 NE 1/4 NE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Gregory F. and Diane M. Bouc to Steven W. and Carol Brabec, 17-15-07 NE 1/4 NE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Bernard A. and Rhonda M. Carritt to Bernard A. and Rhonda M. Carritt, 08-14-08 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Chalco Properties, LLC to David and Bridget Dries, 10-13-09 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.