WAHOO — Saunders County residents may have gotten their first looks at the county’s next fiscal year budget when a preliminary version ran in the Aug. 24 edition of the Wahoo Newspaper, showing a property tax request of about $11.5 million — an approximately $1.1 million increase over last year’s tax asking.

The increased budget request comes not as the result of a higher levy, but from the county’s 10% property valuation growth. This year’s growth follows a 10% increase last year, too, a side effect of an enduring seller’s housing market keeping sale prices high.

With another year of increased valuations, the county board can lower its property tax levy by two cents and still cover the same general fund budget as last year.

The budget is a fluid document until it is approved at the end of September. But to this point, the board has leaned toward keeping its general fund levy the same, at 22.4%, or 22.4 cents per $100 of property valuation. Doing so produces the nearly $1.1 million tax asking increase.

Bond payments on the county’s Law Enforcement and Judicial Center require an additional $1 million from residents, bringing the total property tax levy to 24.6 cents.

Some board members, like Frank Albrecht of Valparaiso and John Zaugg of Yutan, have called for a lower levy this year. But others, like board chairperson David Lutton of Ashland, say the increase in the general fund will help the county store away money necessary to pay for the county’s new emergency radio system — a multi-year project that Lutton said could cost up to $14 million by the time it’s completed.

“We have to plan that in the best way we can, and I don’t want to have to, in three years when it’s done, go out and borrow $6 million,” Lutton said at a mid-August board meeting.

He said he expects the housing market to cool down within the next few years, which would mean allocations to pay for the radio system could require a levy increase.

In the previous budget, $500,000 was allocated from the general fund to the radio system fund. That fund also received transfers of $2 million from the county’s inheritance tax fund and $3.5 million from its federal pandemic relief allocation.

Lutton proposed transferring $1 million of the county’s general fund revenue to the radio fund in the next year’s budget, as well as moving $1.5 million to the fund from the inheritance tax fund.

Board member Bill Reece of Wahoo agreed with the proposed move during the board’s budget hearing, held on Aug. 29 at the Saunders County Courthouse. No members of the public attended the hearing.

“I’m convinced that the cost of this radio system is going to go higher than we think it is now,” he said. “I think we would look more responsible as a county to get this paid for in front of it as much as we can.”

The contract the county signed for the radio project in 2022 was estimated at $10.8 million. Since then, the total has ticked up, with the county committing to building two new radio towers that were not included in the original plans.

The radio system also could be paid off sooner if a federal bill from the House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies passes. The bill includes an appropriation of $2.6 million to the Saunders County radio project.

The 10% increase in the county’s property tax request means the county board will have to participate in this year’s joint public hearing, which brings together all taxing entities in Saunders County that are raising their tax request by more than 2%. If the county were to stay under that threshold, it would only be able to raise its tax request by about $230,000.

At the Aug. 29 meeting, the board set the joint public hearing for Sept. 18 at the courthouse. Each taxing entity will present its budget and be available for questions from residents.

Some attendees were frustrated at last year’s inaugural joint public hearing because many of the presenting entities had already approved their budgets. The county board chose the Sept. 18 date in part because it would give them two weekly meetings to make necessary changes to the budget before approving it.

Several factors could affect the county’s budget between now and then, namely the ongoing contract negotiations between the county and its union employees regarding compensation and benefits. But the budget likely will not change significantly as a result of the negotiations because additional funds are already stored in a miscellaneous fund.